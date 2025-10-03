OpenAI and several Samsung affiliates, including Samsung Electronics, Samsung SDS, Samsung C&T, and Samsung Heavy Industries, have signed a letter of intent (LOI) to collaborate on advancing AI infrastructure and co-developing future technologies.

The agreement combines Samsung’s expertise in semiconductors, data centers, shipbuilding, and cloud services with OpenAI’s leadership in artificial intelligence. The signing ceremony took place at Samsung’s headquarters in Seoul, attended by senior executives from all participating companies.

Samsung Affiliates’ Contributions

Samsung Electronics: Will serve as a strategic memory partner for OpenAI’s global Stargate initiative, providing high-performance, energy-efficient DRAM solutions to meet a projected demand of up to 900,000 DRAM wafers per month. The company will also leverage its logic, foundry services, and advanced chip packaging expertise.

Samsung SDS: Will co-develop AI data centers and offer enterprise AI services, including consulting and management for businesses integrating OpenAI models. SDS has also signed a reseller partnership to provide ChatGPT Enterprise services to South Korean companies.

Samsung C&T & Samsung Heavy Industries: Will collaborate on floating AI data centers, addressing land scarcity, high cooling costs, and carbon emissions. The partnership may also explore floating power plants and control centers.

This partnership aligns with South Korea’s national goal of becoming one of the world’s top three AI nations. Samsung also plans to expand the use of ChatGPT internally to drive AI transformation within the company.