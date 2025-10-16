ASUS India and its gaming brand Republic of Gamers (ROG) have officially announced the nationwide sale of the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, marking the next chapter in portable gaming. Alongside these powerful handhelds, ASUS has also introduced a new lineup of ROG accessories, designed to enhance every gamer’s experience – from high-performance docks to travel-ready cases and backpacks.

The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X redefine handheld gaming by combining console-grade performance with Xbox-inspired ergonomics. Powered by the new AMD Ryzen Z2 A and AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processors, both models deliver next-generation performance with enhanced battery life and design improvements.

ROG Xbox Ally X: Features an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 80Wh battery, 24 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a 7-inch Full HD display with 120 Hz refresh rate, priced at ₹1,14,990.

Features an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 80Wh battery, 24 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a 7-inch Full HD display with 120 Hz refresh rate, priced at ₹1,14,990. ROG Xbox Ally: Runs on the AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, with a 60Wh battery, 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and the same 120 Hz 7-inch display, priced at ₹69,990.

Both handhelds run a custom-optimized version of Windows 11, tailored for gaming on the go. Upon powering up, the devices boot directly into a full-screen Xbox interface, allowing easy access to games and settings using the built-in controls.

Key features include:

Aggregated game library support for Xbox, Game Pass, Battle.net, Steam, Epic Games, and more.

Xbox Play Anywhere functionality for syncing progress and achievements across platforms.

Contoured Xbox-style grips, assignable back buttons, and Hall Effect triggers (Ally) or Impulse Triggers (Ally X)

Native optimization for popular titles like Roblox.

Remote Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming support for streaming games from an Xbox console or the cloud.

The new Gaming Copilot assistant, accessed via the Xbox Game Bar, helps users launch games, connect with friends, and enhance gameplay experiences.

Both devices sport a 7-inch LCD display with Full HD resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, FreeSync Premium, a 6-axis motion sensor, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with an anti-reflective coating. The ergonomics draw inspiration from the Xbox Wireless Controller, including full-sized analog sticks, a D-pad, ABXY buttons, rear programmable buttons, and impulse or Hall Effect triggers depending on the model. Additional features include HD haptics, motion sensing, Dolby Atmos stereo sound, USB-C ports, microSD UHS-II slot, Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.4.

ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X Specifications & Features

New ROG Accessories

To complement the new Ally lineup, ASUS ROG has unveiled a complete range of accessories – designed for performance, portability, and protection.

ROG Ally Dock DG300 (₹7,999)

A 7-in-1 hub offering HDMI, USB-C (100W), USB-A, Ethernet, and audio connectivity. The dock supports 4K@144 Hz and 8K@30 Hz video output, enabling versatile setups for gamers on the go.

ROG Xbox Ally (2-in-1) Premium Case (₹3,999)

Built with water-repellent PU material, a hard shell, and ROG-branded YKK zippers, this protective case doubles as a portable stand and features a detachable pouch for adapters and SD cards.

ROG SLASH Sling Bag 4.0 (₹4,999)

A stylish 8L travel bag crafted from PU leather and coated polyester, featuring dedicated compartments for the ROG Xbox Ally and gaming essentials.

ROG Ranger Backpack BP2701 (Black/Cybertext Edition)

These 22L backpacks offer durable polyester construction, multiple compartments, and ergonomic padding.

Black Edition: ₹6,999

₹6,999 Cybertext Edition: ₹7,499

ROG Ranger Backpack BP2800 (₹4,999)

A spacious 35L backpack designed for gamers with large setups. It features a scratch-resistant, water-repellent build and a dedicated 18-inch laptop sleeve.

The Xbox Ally is priced at ₹69,990 for the AMD Ryzen Z2 A + 16 GB RAM + 512 GB SSD + 60Wh battery model, while the Xbox Ally X is priced at ₹1,14,990 for the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme + 24 GB RAM + 1 TB SSD + 80Wh battery model. Both devices come equipped with Radeon graphics, HD haptics, customizable controls, and Xbox-style grips for an authentic and comfortable gaming experience. The devices are available online via ASUS eShop, Amazon.in, Vijay Sales, and offline through ASUS & ROG Exclusive Stores and authorized retail partners. The availability for all devices and accessories is as per the image below.

ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X Price In India & Availability

Price (Xbox Ally): ₹69,990 (Ryzen Z2 A, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, 60Wh battery)

₹69,990 (Ryzen Z2 A, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, 60Wh battery) Price (Xbox Ally X): ₹1,14,990 (Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme, 24 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, 80Wh battery)

₹1,14,990 (Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme, 24 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, 80Wh battery) Availability: ASUS eShop, Amazon.in, Vijay Sales, ASUS & ROG Exclusive Stores, and authorized retail partners

