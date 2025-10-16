Sony India has launched its INZONE series of gaming peripherals, entering the premium gaming accessories market with products developed in collaboration with professional esports players. The new lineup includes a gaming keyboard, wireless mouse, mouse pads, in-ear wired earphones, and a wired headset, catering to both casual and competitive gamers.

Sony INZONE KBD-H75 Gaming Keyboard

Developed in collaboration with Fnatic, the INZONE KBD-H75 is a 75% aluminum keyboard designed for precision and speed. It offers an adjustable actuation point ranging from 0.1mm to 4.0mm, ensuring fast and customizable key registration.

Equipped with Rapid Trigger technology, the keyboard detects the finest key movements instantly, while its gasket-mounted structure minimizes vibration for consistent typing feedback. The CNC-machined aluminum body adds premium durability and finish, complemented by a compact design with an assignable control dial for quick settings adjustment.

Sony INZONE Mouse-A Wireless Gaming Mouse

The INZONE Mouse-A stands out as one of the lightest wireless gaming mice in its class, weighing just 48.4 grams. Built with a polyamide frame reinforced with hollow glass microspheres, it maintains strength without compromising agility.

Powered by Sony’s 3950IZ Sensor, the mouse supports up to 30,000 DPI with a polling rate of 8,000 Hz, ensuring pixel-perfect precision and ultra-low latency via its wireless dongle. The optical switches further guarantee zero delay and no physical wear over time.

Sony INZONE Mouse Pads

Co-developed with Fnatic, Sony introduced two mouse pads designed for different play styles:

INZONE Mat-F: A control-focused pad with a premium cloth surface, 6mm SlimFlex base, stitched edges, and anti-slip grip, measuring 480×400mm.

Optimized for speed and glide, featuring a 4mm rubber base and stitched edges in the same 480×400mm dimensions, ideal for fast-paced gameplay.

INZONE E9 In-Ear Wired Earphones

Tuned specifically for gaming, the INZONE E9 in-ear wired earphones enhance spatial awareness, amplifying critical audio cues such as footsteps, reloads, or distant movements.

The ergonomic design includes interchangeable tips (noise-isolation and hybrid types) in four sizes and a sealed body for superior noise reduction. Paired with a USB-C audio box and INZONE Hub software, users can fine-tune EQ settings and sound profiles for a customized experience.

INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset

Sony has also expanded its popular INZONE H3 wired headset lineup by introducing a new black variant, complementing the existing white edition. The headset is built for extended gaming comfort with detailed sound reproduction for immersive play.

Price & Availability

The complete INZONE range is available starting today, i.e., 16th October 2025, across Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and Sony’s ShopAtSC.