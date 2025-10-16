OxygenOS 16 has just been announced! The update has finally landed on the OnePlus Pad 3 as early access, and it’s more than just another version bump – it’s a complete rethinking of how a tablet should feel, think, and respond. With deep AI integration, new multitasking abilities, and a refined “Breath with You” design language, OxygenOS 16 shifts the OnePlus Pad 3 into a smarter, faster, and more connected companion for work and creativity. We got our hands on the OxygenOS 16 features; the new update delivers a level of polish and intelligence that finally makes Android tablets feel fluid, personal, and purposeful.

The OnePlus Pad 3 is the latest and most powerful tablet from the brand, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Key highlights include a large 13.2-inch display with 3.4K resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, and 12-bit color depth, a total of 8 speakers, an all-metal unibody design, a 12,140 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, built-in AI features, and more. The tablet comes with support for the new OnePlus Stylo 2 and OnePlus Smart Keyboard, in a new tri-folding folio case.

OxygenOS 16 First Impressions on OnePlus Pad 3

After spending time with the OnePlus Pad 3, I can confidently say that this version of OxygenOS doesn’t just polish the experience – it fundamentally evolves how you interact with the device. The OnePlus Pad 3 already feels like a powerhouse with its large 3K display and Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, but OxygenOS 16 unleashes its potential. The UI retains that signature OnePlus fluidity, yet feels more cohesive and alive. Every interaction, from switching apps to handwriting notes, seems more intuitive, thanks to the deeper AI integration across the system.

The OnePlus Pad 3 earlier shipped with OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 with AI features such as AI Writer, AI Summarize, designed to make writing, translating, and summarizing documents easier, as well as creativity functions like a wide range of photo customization tools and Google AI features like Gemini and Circle to Search. OnePlus Pad 3 also comes with Open Canvas, featuring new upgrades like a system-level drag and drop function and a new way of starting split-screen working.

After updating the OnePlus Pad 3 to OxygenOS 16 (Closed Beta), the difference was immediately noticeable. With OxygenOS 16, OnePlus has addressed the performance inconsistencies seen in OxygenOS 15. The new build feels significantly more stable and fluid, with faster animations, improved responsiveness, and excellent multitasking performance on the OnePlus Pad 3. Now, after the update, it has all the perks from Android 16 plus OnePlus’ new OxygenOS 16 features and optimizations.

OxygenOS 16 marks a significant refinement for OnePlus’ tablet lineup. It combines smoother performance, enhanced AI features, and a refreshed design language that makes the experience both functional and elegant. Though still in its early beta phase fo us, the software already feels stable and responsive – a promising sign for the final release.

Plus Mind: The Brain of OxygenOS 16

At the core of OxygenOS 16 lies Plus Mind, OnePlus’ new AI-powered personal hub. Think of it as your device’s neural center, quietly learning your habits, preferences, and patterns. The Plus Mind will work beautifully with the larger canvas. It will predict the apps I’ll need next, organize notes from meetings automatically, and sync tasks seamlessly between connected devices. The more you use it, the smarter it gets, yet without feeling invasive. It’s the kind of subtle intelligence that makes the device feel like it knows you.

AI Writer & AI Eraser: Content Creation Simplified

One of the standout features on OxygenOS 16 is the AI Writer. It’s perfect for jotting down ideas, creating outlines, or rewriting rough drafts on the fly. I tested it while drafting blog notes and captions – and it produced surprisingly legible rewrites that felt human, not robotic.

The AI Eraser in the Gallery app is another gem. Whether removing unwanted objects from a travel photo or cleaning up a screenshot, it handles edits instantly, especially on the Pad’s larger display.

Gemini Integration: Google’s AI in the Mix

OxygenOS 16 introduces Google Gemini deeply within the system, offering conversational assistance and smarter contextual search. You can ask Gemini to summarize notes, draft quick messages, or even help organize projects. Gemini blends seamlessly into multitasking on the OnePlus Pad 3, hovering alongside Split Screen or floating windows without interrupting workflow. It’s like having a creative assistant always on standby.

Fluid Cloud: A More Human Notification System

Notifications get a visual refresh with Fluid Cloud, turning alerts into soft, floating bubbles that adapt in real-time. They don’t just pop up; they flow naturally, matching the Pad’s aesthetic. It’s a small but meaningful touch that makes multitasking less chaotic, especially on a large screen.

Using cross-device connectivity is quite helpful, especially for a tablet. Files, clipboard content, and even browser tabs sync instantly through the new Cross-Device Collaboration system. You can start an email draft on your phone and finish it on the Pad – or drag a photo from one to the other. This is OnePlus finally catching up (and in some cases surpassing) what Apple and Samsung have been doing for years.

For Apple users, OxygenOS 16 now supports Apple Watch via a dedicated OHealth app, enabling users to receive calls, control the camera, sync workouts, and use “Find My Phone” from their Apple Watch. A single tap now shares files, photos, or videos instantly across OnePlus devices, and even between OnePlus and iPhones via Touch to Share.

Performance, Stability, and Battery Life

For internals, the OnePlus Pad 3 is powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful chip – the Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC paired with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage. It also features an Adreno 830 GPU designed to deliver smooth gameplay. The Pad 3 packs a massive 12,140 mAh battery in a 5.97mm slimmer size, with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Front and center is the massive 13.2-inch LTPS LCD display with a crisp 3.4K+ resolution (3,392 x 2,400 pixels, 315 PPI) and a cinematic 7:5 aspect ratio, offering expansive real estate for work, entertainment, and multitasking. It supports a smooth 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 900 nits of brightness (HBM), and 12-bit color depth, delivering over 68.7 billion colors for ultra-vivid visuals, while the slim bezels ensure a nearly edge-to-edge viewing experience.

With its huge display, OnePlus has put an 8-speaker setup – 4 woofers and 4 tweeters – on the Pad 3, delivering a rich, surround sound experience. This powerful stereo configuration makes it a multimedia powerhouse; no wonder you’re watching high-definition content or playing graphics-heavy games.

OnePlus Pad 3 Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 13.2-inch (33.53 cm) LTPS LCD display, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors, 8-bit hardware + 4-bit FRC), 3.4K+ Resolution (3,392 x 2,400 pixels, 315 ppi pixel density), 144 Hz adaptive refresh, 540 Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 900 nits HBM brightness, 7:5 aspect ratio, 89.3% screen-to-body ratio, 96% NTSC, DCI-P3 coverage 98%, DeltaE≈0.7, all-metal unibody design, 5.97 mm ultra slim, 675 grams weight

13.2-inch (33.53 cm) LTPS LCD display, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors, 8-bit hardware + 4-bit FRC), 3.4K+ Resolution (3,392 x 2,400 pixels, 315 ppi pixel density), 144 Hz adaptive refresh, 540 Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 900 nits HBM brightness, 7:5 aspect ratio, 89.3% screen-to-body ratio, 96% NTSC, DCI-P3 coverage 98%, DeltaE≈0.7, all-metal unibody design, 5.97 mm ultra slim, 675 grams weight Software & Updates: OxygenOS 16, Android 16 (in upcoming update)

OxygenOS 16, Android 16 (in upcoming update) CPU: 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC clocked up to 4.32 GHz

3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC clocked up to 4.32 GHz GPU: Adreno 830 Graphics (up to 1.1 GHz)

Adreno 830 Graphics (up to 1.1 GHz) Memory: 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM (4,266 MHz, 4 x 16-bit) OR 16 GB LPDDR5T RAM (4,800 MHz, 4 x 16-bit), additional virtual RAM support up to 12 GB

12 GB LPDDR5X RAM (4,266 MHz, 4 x 16-bit) OR 16 GB LPDDR5T RAM (4,800 MHz, 4 x 16-bit), additional virtual RAM support up to 12 GB Storage: 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, no microSD card slot

256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, no microSD card slot Main Camera: Single 13 MP main camera, 4K video recording at 30 fps, LED flash

Single 13 MP main camera, 4K video recording at 30 fps, LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Audio: 8 speakers (4 woofers + 4 tweeters)

8 speakers (4 woofers + 4 tweeters) Cellular: 5.5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5.5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 12,140 mAh battery, 80W fast charging

12,140 mAh battery, 80W fast charging Colors: Storm Blue, Frosted Silver

OxygenOS 16 feels incredibly optimized for the Pad 3. Animations are smooth, app launches are snappy, and the 144 Hz refresh rate stays consistent even under multitasking loads. Battery efficiency also seems improved – likely due to the new adaptive AI tuning. Even after hours of note-taking, Netflix, and browser multitasking, I ended most days with 20 – 25% charge left.

Visually, OxygenOS 16 continues the clean, minimal look of its predecessors but adds more fluid transitions and subtle depth effects. The new iconography and color theming feel balanced – modern yet familiar. Widgets are smarter too; they update contextually, showing calendar events, reminders, or even the next app you’re likely to open.

Verdict – OnePlus Pad 3 | OxygenOS 16 – A Step Closer to the Ideal Android Experience

With OxygenOS 16, OnePlus has made one of its most meaningful refinements in years. This update brings a sense of polish and practicality back to the software, blending speed and visual fluidity with AI-driven efficiency. The refreshed design language feels cohesive, the animations are smoother, and new smart features like AI Summarize, AI Writer, and AI Alert add value without feeling gimmicky. The ecosystem integrations – especially with the OnePlus Pad 3 – elevate the multitasking and continuity experience to a new level.

The OnePlus Pad 3, on the other hand, is an absolute powerhouse that embodies OnePlus’ core philosophy – speed, simplicity, and smart performance. With its Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 13.2-inch 3.4K 144 Hz display, and 8-speaker Dolby setup, it’s not just a tablet; it’s a full-blown entertainment and productivity hub. Add to that the redesigned Smart Keyboard, Stylo 2, and tri-fold folio, and you’ve got one of the most capable Android tablets in the market right now – rivaling even Apple’s iPad Pro lineup in terms of design precision and performance-to-price balance.

Together, OxygenOS 16 and the OnePlus Pad 3 create a seamless, powerful ecosystem – one that blurs the line between phone and tablet. While OxygenOS 16 continues to refine OnePlus’ signature fast and fluid experience, the Pad 3 makes a compelling case for Android productivity done right. If you’ve been eyeing the tablet, OxygenOS 16 makes it more convincing than ever!

OnePlus Pad 3 – Where To Buy

The OnePlus Pad 3 retails at ₹47,999 for its base model 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage and ₹52,999 for its top-end 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage model. You can grab as much as ₹5,250 in discounts on OnePlus.in, and various ongoing festive offers on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores.

Price: ₹47,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹52,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹47,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹52,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and other offline stores

Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and other offline stores Offers: Up to ₹5,250 bank discount with select cards, up to 12 months of No Cost EMI on select bank credit cards, free OnePlus Stylo 2 for a limited period

Get OnePlus Pad 3 on OnePlus.in