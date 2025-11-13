OnePlus has launched its newest flagship smartphone in India – OnePlus 15, the latest addition to its premium flagship lineup, powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. Priced from ₹72,999, the device combines power, performance, and precision engineering, highlighted by its smooth 165 Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, a massive 7,300 mAh Silicon NanoStack battery with 120W SUPERVOOC charging, a high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, the new in-house DetailMax Engine for imaging, and the latest OxygenOS 16 built on Android 16 with AI integration.

The OnePlus 15 runs on OxygenOS 16 (based on Android 16), bringing a host of AI-driven features to simplify and personalize daily usage. With OnePlus AI, users can experience tools like AI Plus Mind – a context-aware “second brain” that intelligently organizes notes, tasks, and data for easy recall using natural language. Deeper integration with Google Gemini allows for real-time assistance across apps, while smart productivity tools like VoiceScribe and AI Translation make multitasking more seamless than ever.

The device sports a stunning 6.78-inch 1.5K+ AMOLED LTPO display with 165 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1.15mm ultra-thin bezels, and up to 1800 nits HBM brightness. It delivers fluid visuals with native 165 fps gameplay support in titles like Call of Duty: Mobile, Brawl Stars, and Clash of Clans. A dedicated Touch Response Chip pushes 3,200 Hz touch sampling instant response for gamers and fast-action users.

At its core, the OnePlus 15 runs the cutting-edge 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, coupled with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X Ultra+ RAM (10,667 Mbps) and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. The thermal design includes a 360° Cryo-Velocity Cooling System with a 5,731 mm² vapor chamber, aerospace-grade aerogel insulation, and graphite layering for efficient heat dissipation – keeping performance stable even during extended gaming or heavy workloads.

Flagship Cameras with DetailMax Engine

The OnePlus 15 features a triple 50 MP camera setup:

50 MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS, 4k at 120 fps, 8K at 30fps shooting

50 MP OV50D ultra-wide lens (116° FoV)

50 MP 3.5x periscope telephoto lens (85mm portrait lens), 7x optical quality zoom

32 MP RGBW IMX709 selfie camera with 4K at 60 fps shooting

The new DetailMax Engine introduces features like Ultra-Clear 26 MP Mode, Clear Burst (10 fps), and Clear Night Engine for superior motion clarity and night photography. The phone supports 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision recording, with up to 8K video support for pro-level creators.

The OnePlus 15 packs a 7,300 mAh Silicon NanoStack battery, the largest in any OnePlus device, featuring 15% silicon anode composition for high energy density. It supports 120W SUPERVOOC wired, 50W AIRVOOC wireless, and Bypass Charging that powers the device directly during gaming, reducing heat buildup. OnePlus claims the battery retains 80% health after 4 years and performs efficiently even at -20°C.

The OnePlus 15 arrives in three distinct finishes:

Infinite Black: Frosted glass back with fingerprint-resistant matte texture

Frosted glass back with fingerprint-resistant matte texture Sand Storm: Fiberglass composite back with micro-arc oxidized frame (1.3x stronger than titanium)

Fiberglass composite back with micro-arc oxidized frame (1.3x stronger than titanium) Ultra Violet: Dual-layer optical coating that shifts hues under light

Despite its 7,300 mAh battery, it maintains an elegant profile at 8.18mm (Sand Storm) and 211 grams in weight (215 grams for Black & Violet). The device also leads in durability, boasting IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, capable of withstanding water immersion (up to 2m for 30 min) and even high-pressure water jets up to 80°C.

OnePlus 15 Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K Resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 165 Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, 1,800 nits peak brightness, 1 nit minimum brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection Victus 2 protection, MAO-coated metal frame with a premium matte finish, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated dust, water, and high-pressure resistance, dimensions, 8.18mm (Sand Storm) mm thickness, 211 grams weight (Sand Storm)

6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K Resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 165 Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, 1,800 nits peak brightness, 1 nit minimum brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection Victus 2 protection, MAO-coated metal frame with a premium matte finish, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated dust, water, and high-pressure resistance, dimensions, 8.18mm (Sand Storm) mm thickness, 211 grams weight (Sand Storm) Software & Updates: Android 16 with OxygenOS 16, Plus Mind AI powered by Gemini, 4 years OS updates, 6 years security updates

Android 16 with OxygenOS 16, Plus Mind AI powered by Gemini, 4 years OS updates, 6 years security updates CPU: 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 octa-core SoC clocked up to 4.61 GHz

3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 octa-core SoC clocked up to 4.61 GHz GPU: Adreno 840 Graphics

Adreno 840 Graphics Memory: 12 GB OR 16 GB LPDDR5X Ultra+ RAM (10,667 Mbps), additional virtual RAM support up to 16 GB

12 GB OR 16 GB LPDDR5X Ultra+ RAM (10,667 Mbps), additional virtual RAM support up to 16 GB Storage: 256 GB or 512 GB UFS 4.1 storage, no microSD card slot

256 GB or 512 GB UFS 4.1 storage, no microSD card slot Main Camera: Triple Cameras (50 MP Sony IMX906 OIS main + 50 MP OmniVision OV50D ultra-wide + 50 MP Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto – 85mm portrait lens), DetailMax Engine, Dual Exposure HDR, Clear Night Engine, AI Image Enhancement, 4K 120fps Dolby Vision recording, Dual Capture, and Pro Mode

Triple Cameras (50 MP Sony IMX906 OIS main + 50 MP OmniVision OV50D ultra-wide + 50 MP Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto – 85mm portrait lens), DetailMax Engine, Dual Exposure HDR, Clear Night Engine, AI Image Enhancement, 4K 120fps Dolby Vision recording, Dual Capture, and Pro Mode Selfie Camera: 32 MP Sony IMX709 RGBW, autofocus, AI Beautification, Portrait Mode, HDR, and 4K video recording at 30fps

32 MP Sony IMX709 RGBW, autofocus, AI Beautification, Portrait Mode, HDR, and 4K video recording at 30fps Performance Enhancements: Triple-Chip Architecture – Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 + Dedicated Touch Response Chip (3200Hz) + Standalone Wi-Fi Chip, 360° Cryo-Velocity Cooling System (5731 mm² vapor chamber, aerogel insulation, graphite back layer)

Triple-Chip Architecture – Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 + Dedicated Touch Response Chip (3200Hz) + Standalone Wi-Fi Chip, 360° Cryo-Velocity Cooling System (5731 mm² vapor chamber, aerogel insulation, graphite back layer) Connectivity & Sensors: Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 be), Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Dual 5G SIM, GPS (L1+L5), in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, IR blaster, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, dual microphones

Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 be), Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Dual 5G SIM, GPS (L1+L5), in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, IR blaster, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, dual microphones Battery & Charging: 7,300 mAh Silicon NanoStack battery, 120W SUPERVOOC wired charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, Bypass Charging support, 80% battery health retention after 4 years

7,300 mAh Silicon NanoStack battery, 120W SUPERVOOC wired charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, Bypass Charging support, 80% battery health retention after 4 years Colors: Infinite Black, Sand Storm, Ultra Violet

The OnePlus 15 is priced at ₹72,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model and 79,999 for its 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage model. The smartphone is available starting today, i.e., 13th November 2025 at 8 PM IST on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in online store, OnePlus Store App, and offline stores such as OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, and others.

The launch offers include ₹4,000 bank discount with HDFC Bank cards, up to ₹4,000 upgrade bonus, free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 for a limited period, 180-day phone replacement plan, and 6 months no-cost EMI on major bank cards.

OnePlus 15 – Price In India, Availability, & Offers

