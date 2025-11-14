Following the successful debut of the OnePlus 15, OnePlus is now gearing up for its next big release – the OnePlus 15R. The device is expected to launch in mid-December 2025, serving as the successor to the popular OnePlus 13R, which debuted earlier this year.

While the OnePlus 15R was widely expected to launch alongside the flagship OnePlus 15, the company has reportedly decided to separate the R-series and main flagship launches moving forward – giving each device its own spotlight.

Flagship Power at a Lower Price Point

According to early leaks and industry reports, the OnePlus 15R will likely be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Ace 6, previously seen in China. It’s expected to feature the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC – the same flagship chipset that powers the OnePlus 13, bringing elite-level performance to a more affordable segment.

If OnePlus follows its previous pricing structure, the OnePlus 15R could debut at a starting price near ₹42,999, positioning it as a premium yet value-driven offering in the upper mid-range market.

The OnePlus 15R is tipped to sport a 165 Hz AMOLED display with 5,000 nits peak brightness, ensuring smooth visuals and high brightness levels suitable for gaming and outdoor use alike.

On the power front, the device is said to pack a massive 7,800 mAh battery with support for 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging, allowing rapid top-ups despite the larger battery capacity. However, OnePlus may skip wireless charging on this model to keep costs competitive.

While OnePlus has yet to make an official announcement, industry insiders suggest that the OnePlus 15R could make its India debut by mid-December 2025. Given the track record of OnePlus’s R-series, the device is expected to deliver flagship-grade performance, a vibrant display, and fast charging at an attractive price point, further strengthening the company’s position in India’s premium mid-range segment.

The upcoming OnePlus 15R is shaping up to be a performance powerhouse under ₹45,000, combining a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 165 Hz AMOLED panel, and a massive 7,800 mAh battery with 120W charging. If the rumors hold true, it could easily become the most powerful R-series phone yet, redefining what users can expect from the “affordable flagship” category.