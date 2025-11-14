Spotify is rolling out a brand-new feature designed to make audiobook listening smoother and more intuitive – Audiobook Recaps, an AI-powered tool that generates personalized summaries of the story based on where you last left off.

If you’ve ever returned to an audiobook after weeks (or months) only to forget what happened last, Spotify’s latest addition aims to solve exactly that problem. Using large language models (LLMs), the feature creates short, tailored audio summaries so listeners can quickly refresh their memory without replaying long chapters at high speed.

Spotify said, “We see endless potential to reimagine how people engage with books and believe Recaps will help more listeners finish the books they start, turning casual listeners into consistent audiobook fans and deepening the connection between authors and their audiences. We’ll continue investing in technology that makes Spotify more dynamic for booklovers, authors, and publishers alike.”

How Audiobook Recaps Work

Listeners can access the Recap feature by opening any supported audiobook and tapping the Recap button at the top of the audiobook page. The recap delivers a concise, natural-sounding summary of the plot up to your current listening point – helping you jump right back into the story.

A few key notes:

Available only for Spotify Premium users

Your first recap unlocks after 15 – 20 minutes of listening

Summaries are private and generated without using audiobook content for LLM training

Spotify explicitly states it will not use audiobook content for training AI models or voice generation, ensuring protection for authors, publishers, and narrators.

Audiobook Recaps are currently in beta, rolling out on iOS for a limited selection of English-language titles. Spotify says it will expand the feature to more languages, devices, and titles in the future.