Mozilla has introduced AI Window, its next major AI-driven feature for Firefox, emphasizing the company’s long-standing principles of choice, transparency, and openness. Unlike other browsers pushing tightly integrated AI ecosystems, Mozilla says Firefox will never require users to adopt AI nor lock them into a single provider.
AI Window: An Optional, Independent AI Panel in Firefox
AI Window is a new intelligent sidebar-like panel built directly into Firefox. Users can chat with an AI assistant, access tools, summarize pages, or perform tasks – all without leaving the browsing experience.
True to Mozilla’s approach, AI Window is:
- Fully optional and user-controlled
- Compatible with Private Window mode
- Toggleable at any time
- Designed to preserve user agency
Mozilla describes it as a natural extension of its mission to give users more ways to interact with the web – not fewer – while keeping control firmly in their hands.
A Flexible, Open AI Approach – Not Vendor Lock-In
Instead of forcing AI into every corner of Firefox or tying users to one ecosystem, Mozilla wants to support:
- Users who rely heavily on AI
- Those who use it occasionally
- And those still experimenting
Firefox’s strategy is centered on flexibility, ensuring people can choose if, when, and how they want AI involved in their workflow.
With AI becoming a primary interface for accessing web information, Mozilla argues that independent, open-source players are needed to:
- Keep AI tools transparent and accountable
- Maintain user agency and privacy
- Prevent the web from being boxed into closed conversational systems
Mozilla sees AI Window as a step toward ensuring the internet remains open, accessible, and user-first.
Firefox’s Earlier AI Features
AI Window builds on the optional AI features Firefox introduced earlier this year, including:
- Desktop AI chatbot sidebar
- Shake to Summarize on iOS
- Automatic alt-text generation
- On-device translation
- Smart link previews
- Tab-group naming suggestions
Firefox also supports multiple AI providers like Anthropic Claude, ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Le Chat Mistral, allowing users to choose their preferred assistant. Privacy remains a priority; many tasks run on-device whenever possible.
Availability
- AI Window is fully opt-in
- Waitlist opens 13th November
- Users can sign up for early access and updates
- Mozilla says the feature will evolve based on community feedback