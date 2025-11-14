OpenAI has begun rolling out Group Chats in ChatGPT – a new feature that lets multiple people collaborate with the chatbot in the same conversation. The pilot is currently live for users in select regions, including Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan, and works across both mobile and web apps.

The company says the goal is to make ChatGPT function more like a collaborative messaging platform, similar to how Meta AI can be called into WhatsApp group chats. Users can now discuss ideas, work together, and summon ChatGPT for help by simply tagging it – all within a shared chat environment.

OpenAI said, “Group chats are just the beginning of ChatGPT becoming a shared space to collaborate and interact with others. As ChatGPT becomes an even better partner in group conversations, it will help you spark ideas, make decisions, and express your creativity with the people who matter most in your life. As we pilot this experience, we’ll learn how people use ChatGPT together and will continue refining based on early feedback.”

How to Start a Group Chat in ChatGPT

Creating or joining a group chat is simple:

Tap the people icon in the top-right corner of any chat (new or existing).

The first time you join, ChatGPT will prompt you to set up a small profile (name, username, and photo).

Share the invite link with others to bring them in.

Up to 20 people can join a group chat, and anyone in the group can share the link.

OpenAI says group responses are powered by GPT-5.1 Auto, meaning ChatGPT automatically selects the most suitable model based on:

The user’s prompt

The group participants’ plan tier (Free, Go, Plus, or Pro)

The available models

To make group chats feel natural, OpenAI has trained ChatGPT with new social interaction behaviors. This allows the AI to:

Follow multi-person conversations

React with emojis

Decide when to respond

Stay quiet if the conversation doesn’t require it

Users can still directly call the AI anytime by typing “ChatGPT” in the message.

OpenAI emphasizes that group chats come with additional privacy protections:

Personal ChatGPT memory is not used in group chats

No new memories are created from these conversations

Group members can remove participants (except the creator)

Users can set custom instructions for ChatGPT in each group chat to tailor its behavior

OpenAI is rolling out the feature gradually for logged-in users on:

ChatGPT Free

ChatGPT Go

ChatGPT Plus

ChatGPT Pro

Regions included in the pilot are Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan. More countries are expected to join later as OpenAI evaluates performance and user feedback.