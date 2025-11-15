BenQ has introduced the ScreenBar Halo 2 in India, its next-generation premium monitor light bar designed to deliver balanced illumination, reduce eye strain, and upgrade productivity for professionals, creators, and gamers. After four years of R&D and extensive user testing, the Halo 2 arrives as a major upgrade over the previous ScreenBar series, bringing smarter lighting, wider coverage, and refined aesthetics. Last month, BenQ launched the ScreenBar Pro monitor light bar and the PD2770U 27-inch 4K professional monitor featuring a built-in calibrator.

The ScreenBar Halo 2 features a dual-light system with a triple-curvature backlight, offering 423% wider desk coverage compared to its predecessor. It’s engineered to maintain an ANSI-recommended 3:1 luminance ratio between screen and surroundings, reducing visual fatigue during long sessions.

At its core is BenQ’s ASYM-Light Optical Technology, which shines light at an 18° asymmetrical angle onto the desk – never the screen – ensuring zero glare and zero reflection, even on glossy or curved monitors. The result: a significantly more comfortable and distraction-free workspace, ideal for coding, color grading, video editing, gaming, or late-night productivity.

BenQ has completely redesigned the control dial with a clean, anti-fingerprint wireless controller. It allows smooth adjustment of:

Advanced smart features include:

These upgrades offer a customized and intuitive lighting experience without interruptions.

The ScreenBar Halo 2 is co-designed with MINIMAL Design (Scott Wilson) and features a sleek metallic finish that pairs perfectly with BenQ’s PD, RD, MOBIUZ, and MA monitor series. The improved zinc-alloy mounting system fits a wide range of displays, including ultra-thin, thick, flat, and 1,000R – 1,800R curved monitors, while avoiding screen damage by resting gently instead of clipping tightly.

Durability is also a highlight, with testing across:

BenQ rates the LED lifespan at 50,000+ hours, ensuring years of consistent use.

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia, said, “At BenQ, great technology should elevate human experience. The ScreenBar Halo 2 combines intelligent engineering, elegant design, and smart automation to make modern workspaces healthier, more productive, and visually inspiring.”

BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2 Specifications & Features

Lighting: ASYM-Light 18° anti-glare front light, tri-zone backlight

ASYM-Light 18° anti-glare front light, tri-zone backlight Brightness: Stepless 0 – 100%

Stepless 0 – 100% Color Temperature: 2,700K – 6,500K

2,700K – 6,500K Coverage: 85 cm x 50 cm workspace coverage

85 cm x 50 cm workspace coverage CRI: >95, full-spectrum, flicker-free LEDs

>95, full-spectrum, flicker-free LEDs Smart Features: Auto-dimming, motion detection, memory settings

Auto-dimming, motion detection, memory settings Controller: Wireless dial with numeric display

Wireless dial with numeric display Mount Compatibility: 0.43 cm – 6 cm thickness, 1,000R – 1,800R curve

0.43 cm – 6 cm thickness, 1,000R – 1,800R curve Design: iF Design Award 2025

iF Design Award 2025 Durability: Tested for extended lifespan & stress resistance

Tested for extended lifespan & stress resistance Warranty: 1 year

The BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2 is priced at ₹17,490 and is available on BenQ India E-Store, Amazon.in, and select retail stores.

