Dyson has kicked off its Dyson Deal Days sale in India, offering massive discounts across its premium lineup of hair styling tools, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and headphones. The limited-time offers start today and run until 20th November 2025, with price drops of up to ₹25,000 on select products.

With deep discounts across its popular categories, Dyson Deal Days is one of the best opportunities of the year to upgrade to Dyson’s premium technology at a more affordable price.

Dyson’s hair tools, engineered to style with less heat damage, are now available at some of their lowest prices of the year.

Featured Offers:

Dyson’s cord-free vacuum cleaners and wet floor systems are part of the sale with significant markdowns.

Vacuum Cleaner Offers:

Air Purifiers Offers:

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde (TP09) – Built with HEPA filtration + formaldehyde-destroying filter – ₹49,900 (MRP: ₹59,900)

Headphones Offers:

Dyson OnTrac Headphones – Up to 55 hours battery life, engineered for comfort – ₹19,900 (MRP: ₹44,900)

Dyson Deal Days offers are live exclusively on Dyson.in/deals until 20th November 2025 (valid while stocks last).

Also See: