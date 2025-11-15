Dyson has kicked off its Dyson Deal Days sale in India, offering massive discounts across its premium lineup of hair styling tools, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and headphones. The limited-time offers start today and run until 20th November 2025, with price drops of up to ₹25,000 on select products.
With deep discounts across its popular categories, Dyson Deal Days is one of the best opportunities of the year to upgrade to Dyson’s premium technology at a more affordable price.
Dyson’s hair tools, engineered to style with less heat damage, are now available at some of their lowest prices of the year.
Featured Offers:
- Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler & Dryer – Ceramic Patina & Topaz edition – ₹42,900 (MRP: ₹49,900)
- Dyson Airstrait Straightener – All colors except Prussian Blue – ₹29,900 (MRP: ₹45,900)
- Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener – Bright Copper/Bright Nickel – ₹29,900 (MRP: ₹43,900)
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer – Prussian Blue/Rich Copper – ₹24,900 (MRP: ₹36,900)
Dyson’s cord-free vacuum cleaners and wet floor systems are part of the sale with significant markdowns.
Vacuum Cleaner Offers:
- Dyson V8 Absolute – ₹27,900 (MRP: ₹43,900)
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute – ₹47,900 (MRP: ₹58,900)
- Dyson Big Ball Vacuum – ₹25,900 (MRP: ₹43,900) – Includes 5-year warranty + free servicing
- Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine – Wet + dry cleaning – ₹53,900 (MRP: ₹62,900)
- Dyson WashG1 Wet Floor Cleaner – ₹39,900 (MRP: ₹64,900)
- Dyson V11 Absolute – ₹37,900 (MRP: ₹57,900)
Air Purifiers Offers:
- Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde (TP09) – Built with HEPA filtration + formaldehyde-destroying filter – ₹49,900 (MRP: ₹59,900)
Headphones Offers:
- Dyson OnTrac Headphones – Up to 55 hours battery life, engineered for comfort – ₹19,900 (MRP: ₹44,900)
Dyson Deal Days offers are live exclusively on Dyson.in/deals until 20th November 2025 (valid while stocks last).
