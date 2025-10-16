Dyson India has unveiled its latest innovation – the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11, a smart and efficient air purifier engineered to ensure cleaner, healthier indoor air during the upcoming pollution season.

The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 is designed with Dyson’s advanced core filtration technology, features a fully sealed HEPA filter capable of capturing 99.95% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns, including dust, allergens, bacteria, and even viruses. It uses an activated carbon filter enhanced with Tris, a chemical treatment that captures odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and gases such as NO₂ – providing all-round protection from indoor pollutants.

The Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11, equipped with integrated sensors, automatically detects and monitors air quality by identifying airborne pollutants such as PM2.5 and PM10 particles in real-time. The device then reacts instantly, adjusting purification levels as required, while displaying live air quality data – ensuring that it only uses energy when needed.

For those sensitive to noise, the purifier’s Night Mode offers quieter operation with a dimmed display, ideal for light sleepers. It also includes a sleep timer, which can be programmed to turn off automatically after 1, 2, 4, or 8 hours.

It has a fully sealed HEPA filtration layer, engineered to trap microscopic pollutants while preventing air leaks. It captures 99.95% of ultrafine particles down to 0.1 microns – including allergens, dust, and bacteria – while the activated carbon layer effectively neutralizes harmful gases and unpleasant odors. The purifier is also tested to capture up to 99.95% of viruses, making it an essential addition to any modern home.

Powered by Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology, the Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11 delivers over 290 liters of purified air per second, ensuring efficient and even air circulation across the room. Its 350° oscillation enables comprehensive coverage, distributing fresh, purified air to every corner.

It supports the MyDyson app, users can remotely monitor indoor air quality, adjust fan speed and oscillation settings, and schedule purification cycles. The purifier supports voice control via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, allowing hands-free operation. With built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology, users can register their device, manage warranties, and access dedicated Dyson product support with ease.

The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11 is priced at ₹39,900 and is available in two elegant colorways – Black/Nickel and White/Silver on Dyson.in and at Dyson Demo Stores across India.

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11 Price In India & Availability