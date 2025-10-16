vivo has unveiled OriginOS 6 for global markets, marking a major leap in smartphone operating systems for the age of artificial intelligence and natural design. The OriginOS 6 is the company’s next-generation operating system based on Android 16. The new version focuses on a redesigned interface, improved performance, advanced AI capabilities, and enhanced security across the ecosystem. The company says the new update brings “a more fluid, intuitive, and intelligent user experience,” with AI deeply integrated into every layer of interaction. This follows the initial unveiling of OriginOS 6 in China a few days back.

The OriginOS 6 uses the new Origin Smooth Engine, a system-level architecture designed to coordinate computing, storage, and display modules for sustained performance over time. vivo claims that the vivo X300 Pro, running OriginOS 6, has even received SGS certification for “sustained smoothness” – simulating up to five years of heavy use without significant performance degradation.

OriginOS 6 Key Performance Gains:

App cold-start speed: +18.5%

+18.5% Frame-rate stability: +10.5%

+10.5% Data loading (Memory Fusion): +106%

+106% Animation rendering: +35%

+35% Touch response: +41% faster

+41% faster Frame-rate steadiness under load: +11%

+11% 50-app consecutive launch test: +16% faster

The OS also introduces the Origin Animation System, featuring motion effects like Spring Animation, Blur Transition, Morphing Animation, and One Shot Animation. The new Snap-Up Engine dynamically allocates computing resources for demanding tasks, ensuring consistent responsiveness.

vivo says OriginOS 6 draws inspiration from the balance and rhythm of nature, introducing the Origin Design System – a new visual philosophy that harmonizes color, geometry, and motion for a more natural digital experience.

Visual & UI Enhancements:

vivo Sans font with adjustable weight and support for 40+ languages

Dynamic Glow and Translucent Color effects for depth and realism

Refreshed iManager and Origin Health apps with simplified layouts

Immersive Weather with real-time environmental animations

Lock Screen Grid for flexible widget and photo blending

4 x 7 Home Screen Grid with adaptive folders and Flip Cards that move with device motion

OriginOS 6 takes vivo’s AI integration to the next level, blending creativity, productivity, and context awareness. Through a partnership with Google, the system now supports Gemini and Circle to Search, offering deeper contextual understanding and smarter retrieval of information.

AI-Powered Features Include:

Origin Island: Real-time status bar powered by Android 16’s Live Updates

Real-time status bar powered by Android 16’s Live Updates Copy & Go: Instantly use copied details to call, message, or schedule

Instantly use copied details to call, message, or schedule Drag & Go: Seamlessly drag images or content between apps

Seamlessly drag images or content between apps AI Retouch Suite: Includes AI Erase, Image Expander, and Photo Enhance

Includes AI Erase, Image Expander, and Photo Enhance Productivity Tools: Smart Call Assistant, DocMaster, AI Creation, AI Search

Smart Call Assistant, DocMaster, AI Creation, AI Search Cross-Device Tools: Office Kit and One-Tap Transfer for smooth workflow continuity

vivo has also strengthened security and efficiency with the vivo Security Framework, providing on-device intelligence and transparent data protection. The new BlueVolt power management system optimizes battery health, energy use, and charging stability – keeping devices cooler and more efficient over extended use.

SHI Yujian, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at vivo, said, “For years, vivo has strengthened its global footprint under the principle of ‘More Local, More Global,’ continuing to create products and experiences that align with users’ real needs. As we mark vivo’s 30th anniversary, we’re taking the next step with the global debut of OriginOS. Guided by our ‘Origin Design’ philosophy and built around three core pillars – smoothness, design, and AI – the new OriginOS 6 redefines how people connect with the digital world.”

The global rollout of OriginOS 6 will begin in phases from November 2025. vivo has opened registrations for the OriginOS 6 Preview Program, starting with vivo 200 Pro and iQOO 13 users. However, early access will be limited and based on selection.