Amazon has officially partnered with Xbox to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to select Fire TV devices in India, enabling console-quality gaming without needing an Xbox console. The rollout follows Microsoft’s recent expansion of Xbox Cloud Gaming services in the country, significantly boosting accessibility for Indian gamers. With this collaboration, Amazon and Microsoft are bringing high-end gaming to millions of Indian households – lowering the entry barrier and expanding access to next-generation gaming experiences.

Play Xbox Games Directly on Your TV

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now stream and play hundreds of titles straight on their Fire TV. This includes major releases like Hollow Knight: Silksong, popular AAAs, and Indian favourites such as Raji: An Ancient Epic – all powered through the cloud.

All you need is:

A supported Fire TV device

A Bluetooth-enabled controller

An active Xbox Game Pass subscription

No console. No downloads. No updates.

How to Set Up Xbox Cloud Gaming on Fire TV

Setting it up is quick and beginner-friendly:

1. Check compatible devices

Xbox Cloud Gaming works on:

Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen)

Fire TV Stick 4K Plus

Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen)

2. Install the Xbox app

Open the Amazon Appstore, search for the Xbox app, and download it.

3. Sign in

Launch the app → Sign in with your Microsoft account.

Existing Game Pass subscribers can start instantly; new users can subscribe starting at ₹499/month.

4. Pair a controller

Compatible Bluetooth controllers include:

Xbox Wireless Controller

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Sony DualSense

DualShock 4

5. Start playing

Browse the Game Pass library and jump into any supported title instantly – no installation required.

Amazon highlights that this feature allows users to take their gaming setup anywhere, as Fire TV devices can easily plug into different TVs. Game progress syncs via the cloud, letting players resume instantly on any device.