Amazon India has expanded its Fire TV lineup with a powerful new 4K streaming device – the Fire TV Stick 4K Select. After making its global debut earlier this month, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select now arrives for Indian users with HDR10+ support, Alexa Voice Remote, and integrated smart home control features for connected devices.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Select enables 4K Ultra HD streaming with HDR10+ for richer contrast, vivid colors, and stunning clarity. It can easily turn any regular television into a smart TV or upgrade your existing smart setup.

Users can stream from popular platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, and Zee5 (subscriptions required). Amazon also offers access to over 4 lakh free titles via ad-supported streaming apps, giving users a wide entertainment library without extra cost.

The included Alexa Voice Remote supports voice commands in multiple Indian languages – including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu – and has dedicated buttons for power, volume, and app shortcuts.

With Alexa, users can perform quick tasks such as checking the weather, controlling compatible smart devices, playing music, or even viewing live camera feeds – all through voice control.

When not streaming, the Fire TV Ambient Experience allows the TV to display over 2,000 pieces of artwork and scenic visuals, turning the idle screen into an art display. Users can also manage lighting, music, and other connected smart appliances directly through built-in Alexa controls.

The device packs a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor and comes with 8 GB of internal storage for apps and data, offering smooth operation and adequate space for entertainment apps.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Specifications & Features

CPU:

Storage: 8 GB internal

Connectivity & Ports: Dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (MIMO) 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 + LE (supports headphones, speakers, controllers), HDMI output, micro-USB (power only)

Voice Support: Yes, via Alexa Voice Remote or Fire TV app

Remote Control: Alexa Voice Remote with IR control for TVs, soundbars, A/V receivers

Software Updates: Guaranteed security updates for at least 4 years after last sale

Features: VoiceView, Screen Magnifier, Text Banner, Closed Captions, Audio Descriptions

Audio: HDMI pass-through for Dolby AC-3, E-AC-3, and E-AC3_JOC

Video: Up to 2160p (4K), 1080p, 720p@60 fps; HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, H.265, H.264, VP9, AV1 formats supported

Cloud Storage: Free for purchased Amazon digital content

Color: Black

Warranty: 1 year

Dimensions: 99 mm x 30 mm x 14 mm

Weight: 42 g

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select (2025 model) is priced at ₹5,499 and is available for purchase exclusively on Amazon.in.

