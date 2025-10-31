With the new Redmi 15 5G, Xiaomi takes things a notch higher, introducing a segment-first 7,000 mAh silicon–carbon battery, a smooth 144 Hz Full HD+ display sized at 6.9-inch, packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, all wrapped in what the brand calls the slimmest phone in its category. The device also brings new AI features through HyperOS 2, a 50 MP dual-camera setup, and 18W reverse wired charging support. But does the Redmi 15 5G truly deliver on its promise of endurance and performance without compromise? Let’s find out here, in the Redmi 15 5G review.

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The Redmi 15 5G takes a minimalist yet modern design approach with its sleek and slim body. This is the slimmest phone in its category at 8.4mm thickness, despite packing a massive 7,000 mAh silicon–carbon battery inside. The back panel features a smooth matte texture that minimizes fingerprints while maintaining a refined aesthetic.

The smartphone is available in Midnight Black, Frosted White, and Sandy Purple color options – I got the Frosted White as you can see. It uses a flat-style aesthetics with refined edges, slightly curved, that enhances grip comfort. It’s also rated IP64 for dust and splash resistance. The back uses a dual camera setup with very minimal bump, covered with a metallic outer module – said to be the segment’s only aerospace-grade metal camera deco.

On the front, the device sports a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels), and a fast 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate, setting it apart from most phones in this segment. The panel delivers sharp visuals, smooth animations, and good brightness levels, up to 850 nits (HBM). No wonder you’re scrolling through social media, streaming movies, or gaming; the 144 Hz display feels fluid and immersive.

For its sides and ports, you’ll find the power button and volume controls on the right with a dual-SIM tray on the left; a USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, and microphones at the bottom, while the top features an IR Blaster and another speaker (earpiece) for stereo sound output.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The Redmi 15 5G ships with Android 15 out of the box, layered with Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 2 with a promise of 2 major Android OS updates and 4 years of security updates. HyperOS 2 introduces a cleaner layout, smoother animations, and a more unified ecosystem experience.

HyperOS 2 on the Redmi 15 5G is integrated with AI tools to simplify daily tasks and enhance creativity, mainly with the Gemini AI and Circle to Search, allowing you to search anything on-screen instantly by circling it. The UI transitions are smoother, and the overall interface feels smooth due to its 144 Hz screen.

The integration of HyperConnect (Xiaomi Interconnectivity) ensures your phone, tablet, and other Xiaomi devices stay in sync. You get a bunch of apps installed: Amazon, Facebook, LinkedIn, WPS Office, Snapchat, Spotify, OneDrive, PhonePe, Netflix, as well as Mi apps, and a chunk of pre-installed games. Most of them can be easily uninstalled to keep the interface clean.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The Redmi 15 5G is equipped with the new 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 octa-core SoC, built to balance performance and battery efficiency. The Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 is clocked at 2.3 GHz, paired with the Adreno 619 GPU (900 MHz), up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. You also get the Virtual RAM expansion feature and storage expansion up to 1 TB via micorSD card.

The Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, clocked at up to 2.3 GHz, features a total of 8 cores with:

2 x ARM Cortex-A78 clocked at 2.3 GHz for performance

6 x ARM Cortex-A55 clocked at 2.0 GHz for efficiency

Adreno 619 GPU clocked at 900 MHz

6 GB RAM or 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4x, RAM Expansion

128 GB or 256 GB Storage, UFS 2.2, microSD card up to 1 TB support

The Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 uses a combination of performance-focused Cortex-A78 cores and power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores, ensuring smooth operation across daily tasks, browsing, and even light editing, making it a good choice for budget-to-midrange users who want reliable multitasking and decent gaming at this price.

The Adreno 619 is a midrange GPU, capable of comfortably handling the most popular games at moderate-to-high settings. Battery life remains solid, and the device doesn’t overheat easily, even during extended gaming or video editing.

Cameras

The Redmi 15 5G keeps things simple with a dual rear camera headed by a 50 MP f/1.75 primary sensor and aided by a secondary sensor. While it doesn’t chase a complete package like wide-angle, OIS, or any telephoto/zoom lens, it is likely a fair performer for the segment (only for average users).

The 50 MP primary sensor captures balanced photos with decent exposure and color tones, while the secondary sensor supports depth measuring for portrait shots. There’s an 8 MP selfie camera with Beautify and Filters modes. Video recording is average, goes up to 1080p at 30 fps, not even 60 fps, which means don’t expect much from its cameras; you don’t get much to play with the cameras.

For camera modes, you get fewer options to play with: Portrait, Ultra HD, Night, Time-lapse, HDR, Beautify + Filters (both for photos and videos). No Pro mode, no wide-angle, no Panorama, and so on. Here’s what we got from its camera – take a look at these shots captured to see how the camera performs.

Redmi 15 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The Redmi 15 5G takes endurance to the next level with its massive 7,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery (advertised as ‘mAhA’ battery), setting a new benchmark for smartphones in its segment. Despite housing such a large cell, Redmi has managed to keep the device in a slim form factor, making it one of the thinnest phones in its class.

The silicon-carbon battery technology, a first in this price range, offers better energy density, faster recharge efficiency, and superior thermal management compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries. Redmi claims the battery will retain up to 80% of its health even after four years of regular use – assuming about 1,200 – 1,300 charge cycles.

The battery offers up to 283 hours of standby time, 148.5 hours of music listening, 12.7 hours of BGMI gaming, and 31.5 hours of Instagram scrolling. In real-world use, the Redmi 15 5G can easily last two full days on moderate usage, including social media, streaming, camera, and occasional gaming. For heavy users, you can expect a full day with ample reserve. What’s more impressive is the hibernation mode that provides 13.5 hours of standby time at just 1% charge, an incredibly practical feature for emergencies or travel.

For charging, the device supports 33W fast charging (charger included in the box) and 18W reverse wired charging, turning it into a power bank for your other gadgets, great for charging your earbuds, smartwatches, or even another phone on the go.

Verdict – Redmi 15 5G Review

The Redmi 15 5G aims to redefine what mid-range smartphones can deliver by combining a massive 7,000 mAh silicon–carbon battery, smooth 144 Hz display, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 performance, 18W reverse charging, and HyperOS 2 with AI features. The smartphone is good for those who prioritize battery life (the device certainly lives up to that), a smooth high-refresh display, decent performance, and smart software features at a mid-range price. Overall, the smartphone looks well-rounded for its price – a balance of style, efficiency, and endurance.

Redmi 15 5G – Where To Buy

The Redmi 15 5G is priced at ₹14,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, ₹15,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, and ₹16,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model. The smartphone is available on Amazon.in, Mi.com, and offline stores.

Price: ₹14,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹15,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹16,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹14,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹15,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹16,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: Amazon.in, Mi.com, and offline stores

Get Redmi 15 5G on Mi.com/in