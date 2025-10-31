WhatsApp has announced the rollout of passkey-encrypted backups, introducing an additional layer of privacy protection for users who back up their chat history to Google Drive or iCloud. This update strengthens the platform’s long-standing commitment to user privacy and builds on its existing end-to-end encryption system, which already protects chats, calls, and shared media.

Millions of WhatsApp users rely on cloud backups to store personal messages, media, and voice notes. Now, with passkey encryption, WhatsApp ensures that these backups are securely protected and accessible only by the user.

The company, the first private messaging app to offer end-to-end encrypted backups, said this feature helps users maintain full control over their data, even if their device is lost or stolen.

Key Features of Passkey Protection

Biometric Encryption: Secure access using fingerprint, Face ID, or screen lock.

No Long Keys Needed: Removes the need to manage or remember complex 64-digit encryption keys.

End-to-End Security: Data remains private and inaccessible to WhatsApp or cloud storage providers.

Cross-Platform Support: Works seamlessly for Google Drive and iCloud backups.

Consistent Protection: Uses the same encryption framework that safeguards chats, calls, and media.

WhatsApp noted that its end-to-end encryption, launched five years ago, now secures over 100 billion messages daily across 2 billion users. The new update extends this protection to backup data, ensuring that not even WhatsApp or its parent company, Meta, can view stored content.

The passkey-encrypted backup feature is rolling out gradually worldwide and will be available to all users in the coming weeks. To enable the feature, users must update to the latest version of WhatsApp on Android or iOS.