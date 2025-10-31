Canva has launched its new Creative Operating System, representing the company’s largest platform upgrade to date. Alongside it, Canva introduced the all-new Affinity design suite, now available for free to all users – marking a major leap toward unifying creative tools across professional and everyday workflows.

With 260 million monthly active users, over $3.5 billion in annualized revenue, and a $42 billion valuation, Canva continues to expand its footprint across individuals, creators, and enterprises, now serving 95% of the Fortune 500, including LinkedIn, Snowflake, and Pinterest.

The new Creative Operating System ushers in what Canva calls the “Imagination Era”, where technology enhances creativity rather than replaces it. It unifies Canva’s design, collaboration, and AI capabilities into one intelligent, cohesive platform.

Key components include:

Video 2.0 – A redesigned editor with professional-grade controls and Magic Video AI for automatic clip assembly.

Canva Forms – Interactive surveys and forms integrated directly with Canva Sheets.

Canva Code & Data – Build interactive, data-driven web experiences.

Email Design – Drag-and-drop email creation with AI-assisted visuals and copy.

Ask @Canva – Real-time AI assistant that provides design feedback and contextual support.

Guided Presentations – Conversational slide setup based on goals and tone.

Canva Grow – AI-driven marketing and publishing engine with performance analytics.

Brand System – A centralized hub to manage brand assets, templates, and visual identity.

Canva also introduced a new Business plan, positioned between Pro and Enterprise tiers, offering advanced AI tools, more storage, analytics, and print discounts for small teams.

Canva’s update integrates AI at every level, powered by its proprietary Canva Design Model, which understands layout, hierarchy, and branding consistency.

New AI tools include:

AI-Powered Templates, Icons, and 3D Elements

Style Match and Magic Background for theme alignment and backdrop generation

Firefly-like Generative AI features integrated into Canva AI Studio

The All-New Affinity – Now Free

Canva’s acquisition of Affinity has evolved into a unified professional design platform, combining vector, photo, and layout tools – now free for all users.

Core features include:

Unified tools for vector, photo, and layout design

Real-time GPU-accelerated editing and non-destructive adjustments

Customizable studio layouts for teams

Support for ultra-high-resolution projects (up to 10,000,000% zoom)

Compatibility with PSD, AI, SVG, TIFF, PDF, and IDML formats

Affinity integrates seamlessly with Canva AI Studio, allowing users to apply features like Generative Fill, Remove Background, and Expand & Edit – all while ensuring that creative data is never used for AI training.

The integration between Canva and Affinity bridges professional and mainstream creativity, positioning Canva as a single platform for design, AI, and enterprise collaboration.

The Affinity suite is available now for macOS and Windows, with an iPad version coming soon. Canva Premium users can activate Affinity via their accounts, while new users can download it by signing up for a free Canva account.