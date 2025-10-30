YouTube has unveiled a major upgrade for its TV platform, introducing AI-powered video enhancements, 4K thumbnails, and expanded shopping features. The update aims to improve visual quality, navigation, and monetization for creators as TV viewership on YouTube continues to grow.

According to Kurt Wilms, Senior Director of Product Management for YouTube on TV, the number of channels earning six figures or more from TV viewership has increased by over 45% in the past year.

Enhanced Thumbnails and AI Upscaling

Creators can now upload thumbnails up to 50MB in size, enabling 4K-resolution previews for videos. YouTube is also testing larger video uploads to support higher-quality content.

A new AI-driven upscaling feature automatically enhances videos uploaded below 1080p, initially improving SD videos to HD, with future support planned for 4K.

Creators retain full control and can opt out of enhancements, with both original and upscaled versions remaining accessible.

Smarter Channel Layout and Search

YouTube is improving channel organization for TV viewers with immersive homepage previews and a redesigned Shows layout for curated video collections.

Channel-specific search results will now prioritize videos from the same creator, streamlining discovery and reducing unrelated content clutter.

Shopping Integration with QR Codes

As shopping-related watch time surpasses 35 billion hours, YouTube is integrating QR-based product links into tagged videos on TV. Viewers can scan codes to purchase directly from their smartphones.

Additionally, a timed product highlight feature is in testing, allowing products to appear at specific moments during playback for higher engagement.

The new features, including 4K thumbnails, AI upscaling, improved navigation, and QR shopping, are rolling out globally. Larger video uploads and timed shopping tags are being tested with select creators and will expand in the coming months.