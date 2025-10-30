Jio to bring free Google AI Pro access. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), through its subsidiary Reliance Intelligence Limited, has announced a major strategic partnership with Google to drive the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across India. The collaboration aims to democratize AI access for consumers, enterprises, and developers – advancing Reliance’s “AI for All” vision while leveraging Google’s cutting-edge AI technologies and infrastructure.

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited, said, “Reliance Intelligence aims to make intelligence services accessible to 1.45 billion Indians. Through our collaboration with strategic and long-term partners like Google, we aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI empowered – where every citizen and enterprise can harness intelligent tools to create, innovate and grow.”

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said, “Reliance is a longstanding partner in Google’s goal of advancing India’s digital future – together we’ve brought affordable internet access and smartphones to millions. Now, we are bringing this collaboration into the AI era. Today’s announcement will put Google’s cutting-edge AI tools in the hands of consumers, businesses, and India’s vibrant developer community. I’m excited for how this partnership will help expand access to AI across India.”

Free Google AI Pro Access for Jio Users

As part of the partnership, eligible Jio users will receive 18 months of free access to Google AI Pro, including the latest Gemini 2.5 Pro model, Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 image and video generation tools, NotebookLM for learning and research, and 2 TB of cloud storage. Valued at ₹35,100 per user, the offer will first roll out to 18 – 25-year-old users on Jio’s unlimited 5G plans, with nationwide availability to follow.

Users can activate the plan directly through the MyJio app, giving millions of Indians seamless access to premium AI tools for creativity, productivity, and learning.

The partnership also includes efforts to develop localized AI experiences that cater to India’s diverse cultural and linguistic landscape. Reliance and Google Cloud will work together to expand access to Google’s advanced AI hardware accelerators, including Tensor Processing Units (TPUs).

These accelerators will enable Indian enterprises and developers to train and deploy complex AI models, improve inference speed, and reduce training costs – laying the foundation for India’s national AI infrastructure powered by clean, multi-gigawatt energy facilities.

The initiative aligns with India’s vision to become a global AI powerhouse, as outlined by the Hon’ble Prime Minister.

The partnership also names Reliance Intelligence as a strategic go-to-market partner for Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise, a next-generation agentic AI platform designed to help organizations build and deploy intelligent AI agents across workflows.

Gemini Enterprise will allow businesses to discover, create, share, and manage AI-driven operations securely. Reliance Intelligence will additionally develop pre-built AI agents on the Gemini platform for enterprise customers, helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation.