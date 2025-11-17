MATTER Motor Works has officially launched its flagship geared electric motorbike, the AERA 5000+, in Chennai. Alongside the launch, the company unveiled its first MATTER Experience Hub in Tamil Nadu, offering enthusiasts a closer look at India’s first geared electric motorbike. The MATTER AERA 5000+ is India’s first geared electric motorbike featuring HyperShift gearbox, 105 km/h top speed, 11.5 kW liquid-cooled powertrain, and 172 km range.

India’s First Geared EV Motorcycle

Designed and engineered entirely in India, the AERA 5000+ introduces HyperShift, a unique 4-speed manual gearbox crafted exclusively for electric two-wheelers. This system combines the tactile feel of manual gear shifting with the smooth torque delivery and refinement of an electric motor, aimed at enhancing rider engagement.

The bike features an 11.5 kW liquid-cooled powertrain, optimized for hot and humid Indian riding conditions – especially beneficial in climates like Chennai.

Arun Pratap Singh, Founder & Group COO, MATTER, said, “Chennai has always been a city that understands performance, from its automotive heritage to its everyday commuters who know their machines well. AERA represents Shift.Thrill, a dedication to redefine India’s EV journey. For Chennai, it’s more than just an electric bike, it’s the meeting point of engineering, endurance, and emotion. With our indigenous gearbox, liquid-cooled powertrain, and connected intelligence, we’re delivering an experience designed for riders who love control as much as comfort.”

Key Features of the MATTER AERA 5000+

Performance & Powertrain

Top Speed: 105 km/h

105 km/h 0 – 40 km/h: Under 2.8 seconds

Under 2.8 seconds Motor: 11.5 kW IPMSM motor

11.5 kW IPMSM motor Transmission: HyperShift 4-speed manual

HyperShift 4-speed manual Ride Modes: Eco, City, Sport, and Park Assist

Battery & Range

Battery: 5 kWh battery pack, IP67-rated

5 kWh battery pack, IP67-rated Range: 172 km IDC-certified range (up to 125 km real-world)

172 km IDC-certified range (up to 125 km real-world) Onboard charging: 1 kW (<6 hours)

1 kW (<6 hours) Fast charging: 3 kW (<2 hours)

3 kW (<2 hours) Warranty: Lifetime battery warranty – a first in the Indian EV two-wheeler segment

Smart Features

7-inch TFT touchscreen dashboard with Android 11 UI

Built-in navigation, music, and ride analytics

OTA (over-the-air) updates

MatterVerse mobile app: live tracking, remote lock/unlock, ride history

4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, IMU for connected riding

Design, Safety & Comfort

Dual cradle frame with 183 mm ground clearance

Seat height: 790 mm (rider) / 880 mm (pillion)

Kerb weight: 168 kg

Dual disc brakes with ABS

Regenerative braking

LED headlights and taillights with body-integrated indicators

Dual suspension setup with telescopic front and dual shock rear

Smart key, keyless start

Estimated running cost: ₹0.25 per km (up to ₹1 lakh savings in 3 years)

Available in Cosmic Black, Cosmic Blue, Glacier White, Blaze Red, Nord Grey

MATTER has taken a fully integrated in-house approach – designing the motor, battery pack, gearbox, BMS, and software – ensuring tight control over quality and user experience.

The MATTER AERA 5000+ is now available for booking at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹1,93,826. Interested buyers can visit the brand’s newly opened MATTER Experience Hub in Perumbakkam, Chennai, or book online via the official website.

MATTER AERA 5000+ Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹1,93,826 (ex-showroom) – Introductory Price

₹1,93,826 (ex-showroom) – Introductory Price Availability: MATTER Experience Hub in Perumbakkam, Chennai, or book online via the official MATTER.in website

Know More About MATTER AERA 5000+ on MATTER.in