vivo India is all set to launch its vivo X300 Series flagship smartphones in India on 2nd December 2025. The lineup, which includes the vivo X300 and vivo X300 Pro models, reveals a massive 200 MP Samsung HPB camera, ZEISS optics, and color variants – Dune Brown, Phantom Black (X300 Pro), and Summit Red, Phantom Black, Mist Blue (X300).

The teaser highlights the upgraded camera systems, and this time, both the vivo X300 and X300 Pro feature a 200 MP camera, marking a major jump in vivo’s imaging hardware.

The standard vivo X300 is equipped with:

200 MP main camera with 1/1.4-inch Samsung HPB sensor

50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera

50 MP LYT602 periscope telephoto camera with telemacro

The phone is showcased in a striking Summit Red finish, with additional Phantom Black and Mist Blue colours confirmed for India

The higher-end vivo X300 Pro features a more advanced setup:

50 MP main camera with 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT828 sensor

200 MP Samsung HPB sensor for its 85mm periscope telephoto camera with telemacro

50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera

50 MP selfie camera on the front

The X300 Pro will be available in Dune Brown and Phantom Black, as seen in the official teasers.

vivo also showcased its X300 Pro Photographer Kit, which includes a protective case and a ZEISS 2.35x Telephoto Extender. This kit will be sold separately, similar to the bundled offers seen during the European launch.

As per teasers, the vivo X300 series will feature MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC powering both phones, V3+ and VS1 dual imaging chips on the X300 Pro for enhanced computational photography, Origin OS 6 with features such as Flip Cards, vivo Office Kit, One-Tap Transfer (including seamless transfer with iPhone), new customization tools and smart connectivity features.

The vivo X300 and X300 Pro will be sold on vivo India eStore, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets. The phones are expected to go on sale sometime in December, following the India launch on 2nd December 2025.

Know more details about vivo X300 Series on vivo.com/in