Nothing has confirmed that its next smartphone, the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite, will launch in India on 27th November. This comes shortly after the device made its debut in the UK and Europe last month. The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite will be a toned-down variant of the Nothing Phone (3a), launched in March this year.

The company highlights that the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite continues its commitment to local manufacturing, being ‘Made in India’, just like its other models. The device features:

Tempered glass on both front and back

The signature Glyph Interface

A triple rear camera setup

50 MP primary camera

8 MP ultra-wide camera

2 MP macro camera

Dual SIM with dual 5G support

Up to 2 TB expandable storage

Just like the standard Phone (3a), the Lite model packs a:

6.77-inch Super AMOLED display

120 Hz refresh rate

Full HD+ resolution

3,000 nits peak brightness

For specs, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro, the same chipset seen on the CMF Phone 2 Pro, in 8 GB RAM (+8 GB virtual RAM) variant. The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging that offers up to 50% charge in 20 minutes.

It comes with Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 15 with 3 years of major Android updates and 6 years of security patches. Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 coming in early 2026. The phone also retains the Essential Key, ensuring functionality parity with its siblings.

As usual, the Phone (3a) Lite will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.com in India. Pricing details will be revealed at the official launch on 27th November 2025.