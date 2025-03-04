Nothing has finally launched its highly anticipated Nothing Phone (3a) Series smartphones – the Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro in India. The Nothing Phone (3a) Series, the successor to last year’s Nothing Phone (2a) Series. Both the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro come with a larger 6.77-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM (+8 GB additional virtual RAM), and Glyph LED design, added Essential Key, 50 MP telephoto camera, 50W fast charging, and more.

The Glyph lights continue to be a part of the design, featuring three separations and 26 addressable LED lighting zones, which can be used for volume control, timers, Uber, Zomato, and notifications. Nothing has upgraded the design by replacing the polycarbonate back with a glass back, and both models now come with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

A new Essential Key has been introduced below the power button, which launches Essential Space – an AI-powered hub for note-taking, ideas, and inspirations. This key allows users to capture and send content to Essential Space with a single press, record voice notes with a long press, and double tap to access saved content directly.

The smartphones feature a 6.77-inch (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) FHD+ flexible AMOLED display with a 30 – 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, protected by Panda Glass. They are powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 octa-core SoC paired with an Adreno 720 GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. Running on Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.1, the company guarantees three Android OS updates and six years of security patches.

Nothing has finally included a telephoto camera in the series. Both models feature a 50 MP main camera with a Samsung sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera. The Phone (3a) comes with a 50 MP 2x telephoto camera that offers a 25cm telemacro option, whereas the Phone (3a) Pro is equipped with a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 sensor for a 3x periscope telephoto camera, offering 6x lossless in-sensor zoom, 60x ultra zoom, and a 15cm telemacro feature. The Phone (3a) has a 32 MP front camera, while the Phone (3a) Pro features a 50 MP front camera.

Both phones retain a 5,000 mAh battery but now support 50W PD wired charging, capable of reaching 50% in just 19 minutes and 100% in 56 minutes. However, they do not support wireless charging. The company claims that the battery maintains over 90% of its maximum capacity after 1,200 charge cycles, ensuring longevity of over three years and four months with daily charging.

The Nothing Phone (3a) is available in Black, White, and Blue color options. It is priced at ₹24,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, while the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model costs ₹26,999. The device will be available for purchase starting 11th March 2025 on Flipkart.com, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and all leading retail stores.

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro comes in Black and Grey colors, priced at ₹29,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at ₹31,999, while the top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model costs ₹33,999. The smartphone will be available from 11th March 2025 on Flipkart and Flipkart Minutes, while deliveries through Vijay Sales, Croma, and other leading retail stores will commence on 15th March 2025.

The launch offers include up to ₹2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, and OneCard transactions, a special day-one exchange offer of ₹3,000 additional exchange value will be available across all variants of both the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro for purchases made on Flipkart.com, Croma, Vijay Sales, and leading retail stores.

