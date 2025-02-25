Nothing has officially unveiled the rear design of the Nothing Phone (3a) series ahead of its launch next week on 4th March. The company described the design as ‘where technical intricacy meets purity – the essence of Nothing’.

The design features a large periscope telephoto camera positioned next to the main camera, while the ultra-wide camera is placed above them alongside the flash. These components are housed within an aluminum ring. Additionally, there is a slight modification in the design of the glyph LEDs compared to the Nothing Phone (2a).

Another notable design element is the presence of an additional button located below the power button, featuring a polished finish. The phone retains its signature transparent design with a metallic deco underneath. The revealed image showcases a black variant, while another teaser suggests a grey version, similar to the Nothing Phone (2a) Pro.

Nothing has emphasized that the Phone (3a) will be a significant upgrade from the Phone (2a) and is capable of competing with top-tier camera systems in the market. The Nothing Phone (3a) series will be powered by a Snapdragon SoC, marking a shift from the MediaTek Dimensity SoCs used in the Nothing Phone (2a) series. Although Nothing has yet to disclose the exact Snapdragon chip, previous leaks suggest that the phones will feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC.

In a world-first event, Nothing’s smartphone was unboxed in an unconventional manner – with the assistance of NEO Gamma, a humanoid robot developed by Norwegian firm 1x. The complete specifications and availability details of the Nothing Phone (3a) series will be officially revealed on 4th March 4 at 10:00 AM GMT (3:30 PM IST), according to the company.