Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has introduced the Snapdragon X platform in India, broadening the availability of AI-enabled personal computers following its global debut at CES last month. The new platform aims to deliver advanced Copilot+ PC experiences to a wider consumer base, offering cutting-edge AI capabilities and enhanced performance. The Snapdragon X can deliver 45 TOPS of AI performance enhancing on-device AI capabilities and ensuring top-tier performance with extended battery life.

Built on the Qualcomm Oryon CPU, Snapdragon X provides up to 163% faster performance at ISO power while consuming 168% less energy than competitors. With an integrated GPU, it enables dynamic graphics, making it ideal for content creation, streaming, and web browsing. AI-driven features, 5G connectivity, and Wi-Fi 7 further enhance user experience, while Snapdragon Sound technology ensures high-fidelity wireless audio.

Kedar Kondap, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Compute and Gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said, “As AI becomes essential in daily life, we see a great chance to transform the PC industry. In India, the Snapdragon X platform will expand our reach, offering advanced AI-powered computing to a new tier of consumers, making it more affordable and accessible for all. This transformation will significantly boost productivity and user satisfaction.”

Savi Soin, Senior Vice President & President, Qualcomm India, QUALCOMM International, Inc. said, “Building on the overwhelming success of laptops powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus, the Snapdragon X platform is set to revolutionize the accessibility of Copilot+ PCs in India.”

Key Features of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X

AI Performance: Integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of 45 TOPS (trillions of operations per second), ensuring seamless AI-powered computing.

Integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of 45 TOPS (trillions of operations per second), ensuring seamless AI-powered computing. Enhanced Efficiency: Qualcomm Oryon CPU delivering up to 163% faster performance at ISO-power than competitors, with significantly lower power consumption.

Qualcomm Oryon CPU delivering up to 163% faster performance at ISO-power than competitors, with significantly lower power consumption. Optimized Graphics: Integrated GPU designed for graphics-intensive tasks such as content streaming, presentations, and web browsing.

Integrated GPU designed for graphics-intensive tasks such as content streaming, presentations, and web browsing. Long Battery Life: Multi-day battery support for uninterrupted productivity.

Multi-day battery support for uninterrupted productivity. Advanced Connectivity: Includes 5G and Wi-Fi 7 for seamless, high-speed connections.

Includes 5G and Wi-Fi 7 for seamless, high-speed connections. Immersive Audio: Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite providing high-fidelity audio experiences.

Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite providing high-fidelity audio experiences. Privacy Features: Comprehensive protection from chip to cloud for enhanced security.

ASUS introduced the Vivobook 16 and Zenbook A14 as India’s first Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon X, starting at ₹65,990, with pre-orders available now. These devices offer premium AI-enhanced computing at an affordable price, with other OEMs expected to follow soon. Additionally, Qualcomm expands its retail presence with its first offline Snapdragon Experience Zone at Croma, Juhu, Mumbai, and introduces Flipkart Minutes for rapid device delivery in just 10 minutes.

Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said “The Copilot+ PC era is set to revolutionize AI, and Qualcomm Technologies and ASUS are leading the charge in India and globally. The ASUS Vivobook 16 and ASUS Zenbook A14 are the ideal Copilot+ PCs, designed to enable AI use cases for everyone and being made available at accessible price points. We are pleased to partner with Qualcomm Technologies on the India launch of the Snapdragon X platform and are proud to be the first to launch Copilot+ PCs in India using this new platform that will cater to various audiences. We are certain that these devices will deliver exceptional AI-driven performance and efficiency, transforming the way users engage with their devices streamlining everyday tasks with the power of AI.”

“Our collaborations with Croma and Flipkart allow consumers to effortlessly engage with, experience, and purchase these cutting-edge devices. With Snapdragon X, we are not just continuing our legacy of innovation but also making advanced AI technology more accessible to everyone”, Savi Soin added.

Shibashish Roy, CEO, Infiniti Retail Ltd (Croma) said, “We at Croma are excited to partner with Qualcomm Technologies to expand the offline availability of the range of devices powered by Snapdragon, boosting AI usage. The unveiling of the Snapdragon Experience Zone at Croma, Juhu last week was a major first step in this endeavor. The zone showcases various AI-enabled devices powered by Snapdragon, including the latest range of Copilot+ PCs. With the Snapdragon Experience Zone showcase at Croma Stores, consumers can experience cutting edge AI innovations and see firsthand how they work on the latest AI-enabled smartphones, tablets, wearables and hearables, including Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon X Series.”

Ajay Veer Yadav, Senior Vice President, Flipkart said, “With Flipkart Minutes, our quick commerce platform, users can receive their orders for devices powered by Snapdragon X Series in under 10 minutes. This includes the latest Copilot+ PCs, bringing cutting-edge AI technology to their doorstep. Fast, convenient, and seamless – next-gen innovation has never been more accessible.”

Qualcomm showcased collaborations with ISVs, including Tech Mahindra’s Indic LLM, IndusQ, and Manav, a multi-lingual AI tutor. Other AI innovations included a voice-enabled coding assistant (Codemate), deepfake detection solutions (Kroop AI), and sentiment analysis models (IIT Gandhinagar’s Ganga Model), all optimized for Snapdragon X devices.