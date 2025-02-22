Croma, in partnership with Qualcomm, has inaugurated India’s first Snapdragon Experience Zone at its Juhu, Mumbai store. This marks Qualcomm’s exclusive collaboration with an omnichannel electronics retailer to showcase Snapdragon-powered devices across various categories.

The dedicated zone features PCs, smartphones, wearables, and hearables from Qualcomm’s partner brands. Customers visiting the store can interact with the devices and receive expert guidance, helping them explore the potential of on-device AI and its impact on user experience.

The initiative aims to provide a direct consumer engagement platform, allowing users to experience Snapdragon’s cutting-edge technology firsthand. Qualcomm and Croma plan to expand the Snapdragon Experience Zone to other Croma stores across India, ensuring a wider audience can access and explore the latest advancements in intelligent AI-powered devices.

Shibashish Roy, CEO, Infiniti Retail Ltd (Croma), said, “I am excited about our partnership with Qualcomm as we bring-in the age of on-device AI capabilities to India. The in-store experience that we have built in our Juhu Store will help customers not only to see and feel the power of on-device AI, but also understand what AI can do for them.”

Savi Soin, Senior Vice President, India President, Qualcomm Technologies, said, “We are excited to partner with Croma to launch the Snapdragon Experience Zone. This initiative allows customers to experience the transformative power of on-device AI, showcasing the cutting-edge capabilities of the Snapdragon ecosystem. Our goal is to make advanced AI technology accessible and tangible for everyone, starting here in Mumbai and soon across India.”