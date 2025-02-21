Instagram has launched Testimonials, a new way for creators to earn money through partnership advertisements. This feature allows brands to collaborate with creators, who can write text-based endorsements promoting products or services. These ads will appear on the creator’s Instagram handle either as videos or written-only text. Meta states that 40% of Instagram users consider recommendations from creators when shopping, making this a valuable tool for monetization.

In a blog post, Meta detailed how Testimonials function as short, text-only endorsements that provide creators with an easy way to earn money. A creator can write a message of up to 125 characters related to a brand’s campaign or product, which will then be attached to the relevant advertisement. These testimonials will appear as pinned comments on sponsored posts, making it clear that the creator is a paid promoter.

This move aims to help creators charge more for collaborations while expanding their reach. However, creators won’t have direct access to ad performance metrics, as the data will be available only on the brand’s account. They will need to request insights from the brand to optimize their content for future deals.

Instagram has recently introduced several new features. Users can now translate messages in different languages within private chats, schedule messages, and share music previews without leaving the chat window. The platform has also made it easier to invite others to group chats by generating QR codes, which people can scan to join instantly instead of being added manually.