Meta has recently introduced several updates to Instagram DMs, improving communication with instant message translation, scheduled messages, music stickers, pinned messages, and group chat QR codes. These features are gradually rolling out for iOS and Android users, with web support to follow. One of which is essential is the schedule message. Here’s how you can schedule messages in Instagram DM.

How to Schedule Messages in Instagram DM

Scheduled messaging lets you set messages to be sent later, whether you want to send birthday or anniversary wishes in advance or want to remind about something to someone via a message for the upcoming calendar. Here’s what you need to do to schedule messages in Instagram DM.

Note: Before you begin, make sure you have updated Instagram to its latest version.

Step 1: Launch the Instagram App on your smartphone or device

Launch the Instagram App on your smartphone or device Step 2: Head to DMs and choose a chat you want to schedule a message.

Head to DMs and choose a chat you want to schedule a message. Step 3: Type the message you want to send, but don’t press the send button yet.

Type the message you want to send, but don’t press the send button yet. Step 4: Hold down the Send button and a popup will appear to select a date and time.

Hold down the Send button and a popup will appear to select a date and time. Step 5: Choose your preferred date and time and hit Send.

Scheduled messages remain private until they are sent and can be accessed under Scheduled Message in the chat. There are other Instagram DM features too that you can use, such as message translation, music stickers, pinned messages, and group chat QR codes.

You can now translate messages instantly within chats by holding down a message and tapping Translate with support for 99 languages. The new Music Stickers feature allows users to share 30-second song previews in DMs without leaving the chat.

You can also pin up to three messages per chat, including text, photos, videos, voice memos, GIFs, stickers, Reels, and links. To pin a message, simply hold it down and select Pin. Instagram now offers QR code invites that simplify adding new members. Admins can generate QR codes by going to the group name → Invite link → QR code and can refresh them to control access.