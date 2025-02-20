Meta has announced new updates for Instagram DMs, enhancing communication with features like instant message translation, scheduled messages, music stickers, pinned messages, and group chat QR codes. These features are rolling out gradually for iOS and Android users, with web support coming later.

Instant Message Translation (Supports 99 Languages)

Users can now translate messages directly within chats.

Hold down a message and tap Translate to view the translated text below the original.

Meta collects translated messages to enhance translation services.

Music Stickers for Chats

Share 30-second song previews without leaving DMs.

Open the sticker tray, tap Music, search for a song, and send.

The preview appears as a spinning vinyl, with controls for play, pause, fast-forward, and rewind.

Schedule Messages for Later

Users can schedule messages by typing, holding the send button, and selecting a date and time.

Scheduled messages remain private until they are sent and can be found under Scheduled message in the chat.

Pin Messages in Chats

Users can now pin up to three messages per chat, including text, photos, videos, voice memos, GIFs, stickers, Reels, and links.

To pin a message, hold it down and select Pin.

Group Chat QR Code Invites