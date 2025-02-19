KRAFTON India has launched new World of Wonder (WoW) mode maps in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), integrating gaming with social responsibility. These maps are designed to educate players on fire safety, environmental conservation, and road safety through immersive gameplay, promoting awareness and positive behavioral change.

Fire Rescue – Be a Hero (Map Code: 10564)

Simulates high-intensity fire rescue scenarios.

Teaches fire safety basics, emergency responses, and evacuation procedures.

Players engage in extinguishing fires, evacuating civilians, and providing first aid.

Environmental Crisis – Save Verdantia (Map Code: 10596)

Players become Eco-Investigators working to restore a polluted city.

Tasks include planting trees, managing waste, and reporting environmental violations.

Encourages sustainable practices and individual responsibility for the environment.

Road Safety Rally (Map Code: 10341)

Simulates real-world traffic conditions to teach responsible driving habits.

Challenges include following traffic signals, wearing helmets, and respecting pedestrian crossings.

Reinforces safe driving awareness both in-game and in real life.

KRAFTON India emphasized that these educational maps are now live in BGMI, providing players with an interactive way to learn essential life skills. The initiative highlights gaming’s potential to drive positive societal change, making entertainment both engaging and educational.

Speaking about the initiative, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India, said, “With over 590 million gamers in India, gaming has the potential to be the ultimate classroom, making learning immersive and enjoyable while equipping the next generation with essential life skills. At KRAFTON India, we are committed to using this vast platform to create a positive impact beyond entertainment.

These World of Wonder maps reflect our dedication to building a gaming ecosystem that not only engages but also empowers individuals to make informed, responsible choices in their daily lives. This is just the beginning, as we continue to explore new ways to integrate gaming with meaningful learning experiences.”