Reliance Jio has officially launched JioTele OS, a new smart TV operating system designed to enhance accessibility and content variety for Indian households. The platform aims to address the current limitations in India’s connected TV segment, offering a fast, premium, and content-rich experience at an affordable price.

With approximately 35 million connected TV households in India, Jio aims to improve user experience by integrating AI-powered recommendations, regional content support, and seamless access to global entertainment.

Key Features of JioTele OS

4K Performance Support: Optimized for smooth 4K streaming, though actual performance depends on individual TV hardware.

Integration of OTT, TV Channels, and Cloud Gaming: Provides access to streaming services, live TV, and cloud gaming on a single platform.

Unified Remote Control: Enables users to switch between TV channels, OTT apps, and cloud gaming with a single remote.

Regular Software Updates: Ensures security patches and new application support for an up-to-date experience.

JioTele OS will be available from 21st February 2025, with partnerships already established with Thomson, Kodak, BPL, and JVC. More manufacturers are expected to join, expanding the ecosystem of Jio-powered smart TVs.