Portronics has expanded into kitchen appliances with the launch of its AnyMeal 1.5L Multicook Electric Kettle with Steamer, designed for fast and versatile cooking.

The AnyMeal Multicook Kettle comes with a 1.5L capacity, making it ideal for preparing soups, noodles, pasta, oatmeal, and porridge. It operates with a 600W power output, ensuring fast boiling, steaming, and cooking. The kettle features a tempered glass lid for durability and easy meal monitoring, along with a dedicated egg boiling tray for precise egg cooking.

A non-stick coated interior simplifies both cooking and cleaning, while a temperature control knob offers two heat modes – Boil and Steam. The wide-mouth opening allows for effortless filling, stirring, and cleaning. Its 360° swivel detachable base enhances portability, and the cool-touch exterior prevents accidental burns, ensuring safety during use.

The kettle is made of food-grade stainless steel with a rust-free, double-layer non-stick coating. It functions as a multipurpose appliance, capable of boiling water and eggs, steaming vegetables and momos, and preparing a variety of dishes.

The Portronics AnyMeal Electric Kettle is available in Beige color and comes with a 12-month warranty. It is priced at an introductory ₹1,999 and can be purchased from Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and select online and offline stores.