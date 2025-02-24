ASUS India has introduced exclusive pre-order offers for its latest Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered notebooks – Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16. The ASUS Zenbook A14 and ASUS Vivobook 16 are available for pre-order from 24th February 2025 to 9th March 2025 unlocking premium accessories and benefits.

The Zenbook A14 UX3407QA features the Qualcomm Snapdragon X chipset while the Zenbook A14 UX3407RA is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, delivering AI-driven performance and efficiency with a sleek, lightweight Ceraluminum chassis. The Vivobook 16 X1607QA offers an exceptional 20+ hour battery life, making it an ideal choice for students and professionals.

For those pre-ordering any variant of the Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA or UX3407RA), ASUS is offering branded earbuds, a 2-year additional warranty, and 3 years of local accidental damage protection. The total benefits are worth ₹15,998 and are available for just ₹1.

Pre-ordering the Vivobook 16 X1607QA includes a 2-year warranty extension, 3 years of local accidental damage protection, and an ASUS Marshmallow Keyboard & Mouse set. The total benefits are worth ₹11,197 and are available for just ₹1.

ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA or UX3407RA) pre-order benefits

Branded earbuds

2-year additional warranty

3 years of local accidental damage protection

Total benefits worth ₹15,998 for just ₹1

ASUS Vivobook 16 X1607QA pre-order benefits