Infinix India has expanded its smart TV lineup with the launch of the Infinix Y1V QLED TV (40-inch). The Infinix Y1V QLED TV highlights its features such as a 40-inch Full HD screen, 16W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, quad-core processor, and a bunch of built-in OTT apps.

The Infinix Y1V QLED TV is the company’s latest smart TV sized at 40 inches with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 280 nits brightness, 60 Hz refresh rate, and 94% NTSC color gamut or greater. The smart TV sports a narrow bezel design and incorporates anti-blue ray technology to reduce eye strain.

It is powered by a quad-core processor paired with 512 MB RAM, and 4 GB internal storage. It uses 2 x 16W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Other features include Miracast support for screen mirroring, IR remote, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, RJ45 LAN jack, 3.5mm audio jack.

The TV runs on Linux-based OS with pre-installed apps like JioCinema, Hotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5, Sony LIV, and YouTube. The price for the Infinix Y1V QLED TV (40-inch) is ₹13,999 and will be available from 1st March 2025 on Flipkart.com.

Infinix Y1V QLED TV (40-inch) Price & Availability