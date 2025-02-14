Nothing has officially announced that the Nothing Phone (3a) series will be powered by a Snapdragon SoC, marking a shift from the MediaTek Dimensity SoCs used in the Nothing Phone (2a) series. Although Nothing has yet to disclose the exact Snapdragon chip, previous leaks suggest that the phones will feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei stated that the Phone (3a) with the Snapdragon chipset offers a 25% increase in CPU performance and a 72% faster NPU compared to the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro SoC, which powers the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus.

Nothing recently teased a zoom camera, hinting at the inclusion of a telephoto lens in the Phone (3a). The company has also shared that the Phone (3a) series will be manufactured in India. A teaser image of the device reveals a transparent design, white Glyph lighting, and a larger camera bar with a triple-camera setup.

The Nothing Phone (3a) will be officially unveiled on 4th March while additional details are expected in the coming weeks.