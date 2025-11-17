Vi (Vodafone Idea) has introduced an enhanced Family International Roaming (IR) proposition, offering discounted IR packs for secondary members on Family Postpaid plans. The initiative targets postpaid and family postpaid customers who travel abroad, aligning with India’s rapidly growing outbound travel trend.

According to the India Tourism Data Compendium 2025, 30.89 million Indians travelled abroad in 2024, marking a 10.79% YoY increase. Vi noted that family travel remains a major segment, with 59% of travellers journeying with a spouse or partner and 26% travelling with other family members.

To support this trend, Vi’s new Family IR proposition aims to deliver more value and affordability for families travelling together.

Discounted IR Packs for Family Members

Vi has introduced attractive discounts specifically for secondary members on Family Postpaid plans:

IR Pack Discounts

10% discount for secondary members on Vi Family Postpaid plans

25% discount for secondary members on REDX Family plans

Discounts applicable on 10-day, 14-day, and 30-day IR packs starting from ₹2,999

Vi Family Postpaid Plans

Start at ₹701/month for 2 – 5 members

Customers can add up to 8 additional secondary members at ₹299 per person

REDX Family Plan Benefits

The premium REDX Family Plan (₹1,601/month for two members) includes several high-value travel perks:

Unlimited data and calling while roaming internationally

4 complimentary airport lounge visits per year

1 free 7-day IR pack worth ₹2,999 annually

25% discount on a second IR pack (worth ₹750)

Premium customer service and faster network access

Travel Insurance & Baggage Protection

Vi has also enhanced international travel safety through partnerships:

Travel Insurance (Aditya Birla Health Insurance)

Available with all IR packs at ₹285

Coverage worth ₹40 lakh, including Hospitalization, Medical evacuation, Baggage delay/loss, and Trip interruption

Baggage Protection (Blue Ribbon Bags)

Optional add-on for ₹99

Covers ₹19,800 per bag (up to 2 bags)

Vi offers unlimited data and calling on international roaming for eligible plans. Customers can activate Family IR packs anytime through Vi App and Vi website. Simply select the preferred destination, duration, and IR plan to stay connected abroad.