Sennheiser has launched the SoundProtex Plus in India, a premium hearing protection solution designed for concerts, festivals, travel, and other loud or noisy environments. The earplugs aim to preserve audio clarity while protecting users from harmful sound levels, making them suitable for music lovers, commuters, and professionals alike.

The SoundProtex Plus features soft, medical-grade TPE ear tips that are skin-friendly, reusable, and durable. They are free from plasticizers, ensuring long-term safety and comfort.

Sennheiser offers the ear tips in three sizes (S, M, L) for a secure fit, while a ventilated open-air passage helps prevent the common “plugged-ear” pressure sensation often experienced with traditional earplugs.

Maintenance is simple – users can rinse or wipe them clean, and the included compact carrying pouch makes them convenient for travel, concerts, study sessions, and daily commuting.

The SoundProtex Plus comes with interchangeable filters, allowing users to choose the level of noise reduction based on their environment:

High (SNR 20 dB): Ideal for loud concerts, motorsports, festivals

Medium (SNR 17 dB): Best for workplace noise or city commutes

Low (SNR 10 dB): Suitable for quieter settings

Full Block Filter: Provides near-total isolation – perfect for sleep, concentration, or swimming

Sennheiser says the patented membrane filter technology ensures a flat attenuation response, meaning users can still hear music with detail and hold intelligible conversations while staying protected.

Saahil Kumar, General Manager – Consumer Hearing Business, India, Sennheiser, said, “At Sennheiser, we believe great sound should never come at the cost of hearing health. With SoundProtex Plus, we are offering a smart, stylish, and sustainable hearing protection solution to Indian consumers, enabling them to enjoy every beat, every note, and every experience safely.”

Sennheiser SoundProtex Plus Specifications & Features

Wearing Style: Hearing protection earplugs

Ear Coupling: In-ear with retention

Materials: PET, ABS, Polycarbonate, Polyurethane

Sizes: Small (5 mm – 10 mm), Medium (6 mm – 11 mm), Large (7 mm – 12 mm)

Weight: 1.1 grams (Small), 1.4 grams (Medium), 1.6 grams (Large)

The Sennheiser SoundProtex Plus is priced at ₹2,990 and is available starting today across India via Sennheiser’s official website and Amazon.in.

Sennheiser SoundProtex Plus Price In India & Availability