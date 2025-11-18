OnePlus has officially begun teasing the OnePlus 15R, its next performance-focused smartphone, ahead of its expected launch in India in December 2025. The company first hinted at the phone during the global unveiling of the OnePlus 15 last week, and today it has released the first teaser image.

The teaser image shared by OnePlus carries the tagline “Power On. Limits Off.”, showcasing the phone in Black and Green color options. The phone appears to feature a metal frame with the new Plus Key positioned on the left side – similar to the OnePlus 15 Series.

Enhancing the teaser brightness reveals that the OnePlus 15R is likely to sport a dual rear camera setup. OnePlus has also confirmed that the device will ship with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 right out of the box.

Based on earlier leaks and OnePlus’s own hints, the OnePlus 15R is expected to bring significant upgrades over its predecessor:

Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED, 165 Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, 5,000 nits peak brightness

6.83-inch AMOLED, 165 Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, 5,000 nits peak brightness CPU: Snapdragon 8 Elite (or Snapdragon 8 Gen 5)

Snapdragon 8 Elite (or Snapdragon 8 Gen 5) Battery: 7,800 mAh (or 8,000 mAh)

7,800 mAh (or 8,000 mAh) Charging: 100W or 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging

100W or 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging Cameras: 50 MP main camera + secondary sensor

If accurate, this would position the OnePlus 15R as one of the most powerful R-series models to date, potentially matching the performance of recent flagships while targeting a more accessible price point.

The OnePlus 15R will be sold on Amazon.in, OnePlus India online store, OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline partners. The device is expected to launch in mid-December 2025, serving as the successor to the popular OnePlus 13R, which debuted earlier this year. More details, including pricing, full specifications, and sale dates, are expected to surface in the coming