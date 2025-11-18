Google has rolled out a major upgrade to its AI-powered travel planning tools, introducing smarter itinerary building, globally available Flight Deals, and agentic AI booking for restaurants, events, and local services. These enhancements aim to simplify every stage of travel – from planning to reserving – making Google’s AI a more capable trip companion.

Plan Entire Trips Using Canvas in AI Mode

Google’s Canvas, a flexible workspace inside AI Mode, now supports travel planning. Users can simply describe the type of trip they want and tap “Create Canvas” to generate a full itinerary.

How Canvas Helps Travelers

Uses real-time Google Search data for flights and hotels

Pulls in Google Maps details like reviews, photos, and commute times

Suggests hotels based on budget, amenities, and location trade-offs

Recommends restaurants and activities organized by travel time

Allows refinements through follow-up prompts

Saves itineraries in AI Mode history for later access

This makes Canvas a powerful tool for building structured, personalized trip plans in minutes.

Global Expansion of AI-Powered Flight Deals

Google Flights’ Flight Deals, previously available only in the U.S., Canada, and India, has now expanded to over 200 countries and territories, supporting 60+ languages.

With this tool, users can:

Describe the kind of trip they want

Browse flexible date ranges

Discover the best available fares for multiple destinations

The AI identifies bargain routes and timing combinations instantly, ideal for travelers with flexible plans.

AI-Powered Reservations for Restaurants, Events & Services

Google is pushing agentic AI deeper into real-world bookings. In AI Mode, users can now ask the system to handle reservations across different platforms.

Supported categories

Restaurants

Event tickets

Local appointments (salons, wellness, grooming, etc.)

How it works

AI Mode checks availability across multiple services and presents a curated list with direct booking links. Partners include – OpenTable, Resy, Tock, Ticketmaster, StubHub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek, Booksy, Fresha, and Vagaro.

Google is also working to bring flight and hotel bookings directly inside AI Mode, collaborating with industry leaders like Booking.com, Expedia, Marriott, IHG, Choice Hotels, and Wyndham.

Julie Farago, VP of Engineering, Search, said, “And thanks to our latest AI upgrades, Search can handle some of the heavy lifting: New AI-powered features can help you build the perfect itinerary, find the best deals and turn your plans into bookings. With today’s enhancements, AI will handle more of the busywork – so you can spend less time planning and more time enjoying your trip.”

Availability