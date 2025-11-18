OPPO India has launched its flagship Find X9 and Find X9 Pro smartphones in India, bringing premium camera hardware, next-gen silicon-carbon batteries, and high-end design refinements to the market. The devices feature OPPO’s new Hasselblad Master Camera System, Dimensity 9500 flagship SoC, ultra-bright 120Hz AMOLED displays, premium design, robust IP69 durability, and ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. The OPPO Find X9 Series earlier debuted in China last month, followed by its global release.

Both models introduce the next-generation Hasselblad Master Camera System, a fusion of OPPO’s imaging innovation and Hasselblad’s iconic color science.

The OPPO Find X9 features a triple 50 MP rear camera setup:

50 MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor (1/1.4-inch, f/1.6 aperture, OIS), 57% more light intake

50 MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide-angle sensor with autofocus

50 MP Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto (1/1.95-inch, f/2.6 aperture, 3x optical zoom, OIS)

True Color Camera – dedicated spectral sensor for accurate ambient color measurement

32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera (1/2.74-inch, f/2.4 aperture)

The Find X9 Pro, meanwhile, steps up with a 200 MP Hasselblad Telephoto sensor, a 1/1.56-inch 3x lens capable of 13.2x lossless zoom and up to 120x enhanced zoom. It’s paired with a custom Sony LYT-828 main sensor (1/1.28-inch) and real-time Triple Exposure tech for superior HDR imaging. It also debuts the True Color Camera, an exclusive spectral sensor that measures ambient light for precise color accuracy.

The OPPO Find X9 Pro takes imaging further with:

50 MP Ultra XDR Main Camera – custom 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT 828 sensor, f/1.5 aperture, Real-Time Triple Exposure

50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera

200 MP Hasselblad Telephoto – 1/1.56-inch Samsung HP5 sensor, f/2.1 aperture, OIS, 10cm macro, 3x optical zoom, 13.2x lossless zoom)

2 MP multi-spectral lens, f/2.4 aperture, Hasselblad portrait

Active Optical Alignment – boosts resolution by an extra 15%

50 MP Samsung JN5 selfie camera with 1/2.75-inch sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 4K 60 fps Dolby Vision

OPPO’s all-new LUMO Image Engine powers both devices, delivering sharper details and richer dynamic range while cutting CPU and power usage by half. The series also supports industry-first 4K Motion Photos, letting users extract high-res stills directly from 4K video.

Both Find X9 models support 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision HDR recording, while the Pro variant extends these capabilities to its telephoto lens. For creators, LOG recording with ACES certification offers full professional-grade color grading flexibility.

OPPO even offers a Hasselblad Teleconverter accessory for the Find X9 Pro, transforming it into a 10x optical zoom powerhouse, enabling up to 200x digital zoom for photos and 50x for video.

Both models debut OPPO’s LUMO Image Engine, delivering:

Better clarity and dynamic range

50% less CPU and power consumption

Auto-switching between full 50 MP and lower-res modes

Industry-first 4K Motion Photos for extracting high-res stills from videos

Pro Video Tools

4K 120fps Dolby Vision HDR on main cameras

LOG recording with ACES certification

Concert-ready Stage Mode

Optional Hasselblad Teleconverter for 10x optical and 200x digital zoom

Underneath lies the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, built on TSMC’s 3nm process. OPPO claims up to 32% higher CPU performance, 33% faster GPU rendering, and significant efficiency gains, 55% for CPU and 42% for GPU. Cooling is handled by a custom vapor chamber system, while the Trinity Engine (co-developed with MediaTek) optimizes real-time power distribution and performance efficiency, using 16.1% less power during 4K HDR recording.

Battery life sees a huge leap forward,

Find X9: 7,025 mAh battery in a 7.99 mm slim body

Find X9 Pro: 7,500 mAh battery

Both use OPPO’s third-gen Silicon-Carbon Battery with 15% silicon content, promising over 80% capacity retention even after five years of use. Charging is flagship-grade 80W SUPERVOOC wired, 50W AIRVOOC wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging are all supported.

The Find X9 Series flaunts a flat-edged aluminum design with a contoured frame, 1.15mm symmetrical bezels, and a stunning 120 Hz AMOLED display that peaks at 3,600 nits brightness while dimming down to just 1 nit. Both phones are built tough with IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance, and come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection (7i on X9, Victus 2 on X9 Pro). The Find X9 is available in Space Black and Titanium Grey color options, while the Find X9 Pro is available in Titanium Charcoal and Silk White color options.

Both phones feature:

Flat-edged design with a contoured frame

Matte aluminum frame + glass back

1.15 mm symmetrical bezels

120 Hz AMOLED, up to 3600 nits peak brightness

3,840 Hz PWM dimming

IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for extreme durability

Find X9: Space Black, Titanium Grey

Find X9 Pro: Silk White, Titanium Charcoal

The price for the OPPO Find X9 is ₹74,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, and ₹84,999 for its 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage model. The price for the OPPO Find X9 Pro is ₹1,09,999 for its 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage model, and the price for the Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit is ₹29,999. Pre-orders start today, i.e., 18th November 2025, and will go on sale on 21st November 2025 on OPPO India online store, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline partners.

The launch offers include Premium Gift Box valued at ₹5,198 (includes Enco Buds3 Pro+ & Case) till 20th November, 180-Day Hardware Defect Replacement till 31st December, up to 10% instant cashback, up to 24 Months Zero Down Payment, 10% Exchange Bonus, Google AI Pro 3-Month Trial (redeem by 1st August 2026), Jio benefits worth ₹2,250 for new postpaid users, and ₹2,000 flight discount via Paytm Flights.

OPPO Find X9 and Find X9 Pro Price & Availability

Price (Find X9): ₹74,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹84,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹74,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹84,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Price (Find X9 Pro): ₹1,09,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit)

₹1,09,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit) Availability: 18th November 2025, i.e., today (pre-orders), 21st November 2025 (first sale) on OPPO India online store, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline partners.

18th November 2025, i.e., today (pre-orders), 21st November 2025 (first sale) on OPPO India online store, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline partners. Offers: Premium Gift Box valued at ₹5,198 (includes Enco Buds3 Pro+ & Case) till 20th November, 180-Day Hardware Defect Replacement till 31st December, up to 10% instant cashback, up to 24 Months Zero Down Payment, 10% Exchange Bonus, Google AI Pro 3-Month Trial (redeem by 1st August 2026), Jio benefits worth ₹2,250 for new postpaid users, ₹2,000 flight discount via Paytm Flights

Get OPPO Find X9 on OPPO.com/in

Get OPPO Find X9 Pro on OPPO.com/in