BenQ, a global leader in professional visual display technology, has unveiled the BenQ PD2770U 27-inch 4K professional monitor, the brand’s first-ever model featuring a built-in color calibrator. The PD2770U marks a significant leap in simplifying true-to-life color accuracy and consistency, designed for modern studios, post-production professionals, and independent creators.

Unveiled at Broadcast India 2025 (14th – 16th October), the country’s premier broadcast, media, and entertainment trade show, the BenQ PD2770U makes its global debut in India. “Until now, achieving professional-grade color accuracy required expensive hardware calibrators and tedious setup. With the PD2770U, we’ve built the calibration engine directly into the display – bringing mastering-level precision within reach of every studio and creator”, said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India.

The PD2770U introduces BenQ’s proprietary Built-in Calibration System, featuring Light-Adaptive Calibration that automatically adjusts color accuracy based on ambient studio lighting. This ensures consistent and long-term precision without relying on external tools. The monitor covers 99% Adobe RGB, 99% DCI-P3, and 100% Rec.709 color gamuts, offering unparalleled color fidelity for post-production, design, and broadcast workflows. It is Pantone Validated, Pantone SkinTone Validated, and Calman Verified, ensuring that visuals on screen perfectly match real-world results across print, video, and digital platforms.

The PD2770U features a Nano Matte Panel that minimizes glare and reflections, paired with a magnetic shading hood for distraction-free viewing. The Display Pilot 2 software enhances productivity with advanced tools like ICCsync, desktop partitioning, and one-click color mode switching. Additionally, the Hotkey Puck G3 controller provides fast, tactile access to essential monitor functions.

For studios managing multiple editing or grading stations, the BenQ PD2770U includes RJ45 LAN connectivity and BenQ’s DMS Local software, allowing centralized control and synchronized calibration across several units. This eliminates visual discrepancies, reduces rework, and ensures every workstation maintains consistent color output.

With the PD2770U, BenQ has reimagined the creative workflow – integrating hardware calibration and management tools directly into the monitor. This innovation enables small studios and independent creators to achieve the same mastering-level precision as large production houses, but without the complexity or added cost.

The BenQ PD2770U will be available starting November 2025 across leading Broadcast & Photography Retail Outlets and the BenQ India Official Website.