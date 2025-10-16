iQOO India has confirmed the launch of its next-generation flagship, the iQOO 15, in India this November, shortly after its debut in China on 20th October. The announcement was made by Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, marking the brand’s fastest global-to-India flagship rollout yet.

The iQOO 15 will be among the first smartphones in India to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, promising major performance leaps in CPU, GPU, and AI capabilities. This makes it one of the most powerful Android flagships to launch this year.

The phone will also be the first iQOO device to run OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, the company’s latest operating system, announced globally earlier this week. The new OS focuses on fluid performance, natural design, and deep AI integration, offering a smoother, more responsive experience.

According to details shared by iQOO China, the iQOO 15 will feature a 6.85-inch 2K+ Samsung flat display with 144 Hz refresh rate, 508 PPI density, and Dolby Vision support. The display uses M14 luminescent material for superior brightness and color reproduction.

The smartphone also includes a Q3 chip designed to optimize 2K resolution and 144 FPS gaming performance, ensuring top-tier visuals and responsiveness for gamers. Powering the flagship will be a massive 7,000 mAh battery, paired with 100W wired fast charging and wireless charging support.

The iQOO 15 is expected to boast a triple 50MP camera setup, comprising:

A 50 MP Sony IMX9 series main sensor (1/1.5-inch)

A 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens

A 50 MP Sony IMX8 series 3x periscope telephoto lens with up to 100x zoom

Other expected features include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, enclosed symmetrical dual speakers, and a 091640 X-axis vibration motor for enhanced haptics.

As per iQOO’s usual launch pattern, the iQOO 15 will be available via Amazon.in and the official iQOO India online store. Pricing details are yet to be revealed, but are expected to be competitive within the flagship segment.