FUJIFILM India has officially launched its latest professional filmmaking camera, the “FUJIFILM GFX ETERNA 55”, at the Broadcast India Show 2025 held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The new camera is designed to redefine visual storytelling and combines Fujifilm’s iconic color reproduction technology with cutting-edge imaging performance, offering creators exceptional image depth, tonal accuracy, and workflow efficiency.

The GFX ETERNA 55 is powered by a 102 MP large-format “GFX 102MP CMOS II HS” sensor, measuring 43.8mm x 32.9mm with a diagonal of approximately 55mm – around 1.7 times larger than a full-frame 35mm sensor. Paired with the X-Processor 5 high-speed image engine, the camera delivers rich, true-to-life visuals with remarkable flexibility for post-production color grading.

Despite its advanced internals, the camera weighs only 2.0 kg, making it suitable for handheld, drone, and gimbal setups. It features dual 3-inch side monitors, a 5-inch 2,000 nits external LCD, and a multi-function dial for intuitive control of focus, zoom, iris, and ND settings. The dual card slots (CFexpress Type B + SD) enable versatile, high-speed data management. The camera also supports hot-swap battery replacement, allowing uninterrupted operation with an internal NP-W235 battery that offers up to 30 minutes of shooting without an external power source.

The GFX ETERNA 55 incorporates several features that enhance image expression and on-set efficiency:

World’s Tallest Large-Format Sensor for Filmmaking: The 55mm diagonal sensor supports multiple cinema formats, including Premista, 35mm, Anamorphic (35mm), and Super35, when paired with the included PL Mount Adapter G.

The 55mm diagonal sensor supports multiple cinema formats, including Premista, 35mm, Anamorphic (35mm), and Super35, when paired with the included PL Mount Adapter G. Electronic Variable ND Filter: The first of its kind for a large-format sensor, offering seamless density control from ND0.6 to ND2.1 in ultra-precise 0.015-stop increments.

The first of its kind for a large-format sensor, offering seamless density control from ND0.6 to ND2.1 in ultra-precise 0.015-stop increments. Dual Base ISO (800 / 3200): Enables clean, noise-free imagery across a wide lighting range.

Enables clean, noise-free imagery across a wide lighting range. New Optical Low-Pass Filter: Reduces moiré and false colors using a four-point separation method.

Building on Fujifilm’s 90-year heritage in film color science, the camera includes 20 Film Simulation modes, including ETERNA and ETERNA Bleach Bypass, emulating cinematic color tones beloved by Hollywood professionals. It also supports F-Log2 / F-Log2 C with 14+ stops of dynamic range, and can store up to 16 custom LUTs, enabling consistent color management from capture to post-production.

The GFX ETERNA 55 supports multiple recording formats, including Apple ProRes 422 HQ, 422, 422 LT, and Proxy, as well as 4:2:2 10-bit uncompressed data and 8K/30P 12-bit RAW output via HDMI. It also integrates Frame.io Camera to Cloud, allowing direct file uploads for remote collaboration and streamlined editing workflows.

According to Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, “At FUJIFILM India, our mission is to bring joy and creativity through technological innovation. The launch of the GFX ETERNA 55 reflects our commitment to merging artistry with advanced imaging solutions, empowering filmmakers with cinematic excellence and creative freedom.”

Adding to this, Mr. Arun Babu, Associate Director and Head of Digital Camera, instax and Optical Devices Division, FUJIFILM India, stated, “The GFX ETERNA 55 marks a significant milestone in our journey of redefining cinematic visuals. With its large-format sensor, extensive film simulation modes, and robust workflow support, the camera offers creators across cinema, OTT, advertising, and music videos a powerful tool for uncompromising image quality and storytelling.”