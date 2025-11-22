WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to assign personalised tags to group members, offering clearer identification and role-based context inside group chats. The feature has appeared in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.25.17.42) and is currently available only to select beta testers.

Custom tags up to 30 characters

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature lets users add a custom 30-character tag to themselves inside a specific group. These tags can describe professional roles, responsibilities, or personal identifiers like:

Coach

Project Manager

Moderator

Designer

Support Lead

Tags cannot include special characters, checkmarks, emojis, or links. Users can edit or update their tags at any time.

Importantly, tags are self-assigned, meaning group admins do not control or approve them. The tags are visible only within the group where they are created and do not transfer to other chats.

Persists across reinstall and device switches

The report notes that once set, tags remain visible:

even after reinstalling WhatsApp

even when switching devices

This ensures consistency even when users migrate their account.

The feature is currently under limited testing and will likely roll out more broadly in the coming weeks.

How to add a tag in WhatsApp groups (Beta)

If you are part of the Android beta:

Open WhatsApp and enter the group chat Go to Group Info Tap your name in the member list Enter your custom tag Hit Save

Your tag will instantly appear next to your name for all group members.