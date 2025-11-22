Telegram has released a major feature update introducing Live Stories, advanced scheduled message repeats, and a new auction system for limited-edition gifts. The update also brings visual redesigns to both Android and iOS apps, along with tools for creators who stream using professional software.
Live Stories: Real-time streaming directly inside Stories
Telegram users can now start live streams inside a Story, enabling real-time broadcasting without opening a separate video chat or group call. Viewers can comment live, while creators can highlight or pin comments using Telegram Stars. A Star counter appears on the screen, encouraging real-time support.
Key features
- Live streaming directly from a Story
- Real-time comments from viewers
- Option to pin or highlight comments using Stars
- Visible Star counter that viewers can tap to send more
- Available for personal accounts, groups, and boosted channels
- Standard Story privacy options: Everyone, Contacts, Close Friends, Selected Users
Creators can also stream using RTMP keys, connecting external tools like OBS or XSplit. Moderators can be assigned through “Manage Video Chats/Live Streams” permissions.
Scheduled messages now support repeat intervals
Telegram has upgraded scheduled messages with a Repeat option, allowing messages or reminders to recur at daily, weekly, or fully custom intervals. This is especially useful for recurring tasks, reminders, announcements, or habit tracking.
How to use
- Press & hold the Send button
- Select Schedule Message
- Tap Repeat and choose your interval
Gift Auctions for limited-edition digital gifts
Telegram is shifting its collectible gifts distribution to an auction model. Users bid using Stars across multiple rounds. Top bidders in each round receive a gift—ranked by bid amount.
How auctions work
- Highest bids per round win gifts
- Gift numbers (#1, #2, #3…) match the bidding rank
- Lower bids automatically move to the next round
- Refunds issued for unspent Stars after auction ends
- Users can rebid, raise bids, or join later rounds
- Auction banner and t.me/auction link appear on gift pages
These gifts can be worn as profile statuses, stored, moved to blockchain wallets, or traded in the Telegram Marketplace.
UI updates on Android and iOS
iOS
- Enhanced Liquid Glass design elements
- Redesigned profile pages
- Updated Settings interface
- Revamped attachment menu with smoother animations
Android
- New minimalist input bar
- System-wide blur effects while scrolling
Availability
The new features are available in Telegram v12.2.1 and above.
- Android: Google Play Store or APK via telegram.org/android
- iOS: App Store