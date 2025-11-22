Telegram has released a major feature update introducing Live Stories, advanced scheduled message repeats, and a new auction system for limited-edition gifts. The update also brings visual redesigns to both Android and iOS apps, along with tools for creators who stream using professional software.

Live Stories: Real-time streaming directly inside Stories

Telegram users can now start live streams inside a Story, enabling real-time broadcasting without opening a separate video chat or group call. Viewers can comment live, while creators can highlight or pin comments using Telegram Stars. A Star counter appears on the screen, encouraging real-time support.

Key features

Live streaming directly from a Story

Real-time comments from viewers

Option to pin or highlight comments using Stars

Visible Star counter that viewers can tap to send more

Available for personal accounts, groups, and boosted channels

Standard Story privacy options: Everyone, Contacts, Close Friends, Selected Users

Creators can also stream using RTMP keys, connecting external tools like OBS or XSplit. Moderators can be assigned through “Manage Video Chats/Live Streams” permissions.

Scheduled messages now support repeat intervals

Telegram has upgraded scheduled messages with a Repeat option, allowing messages or reminders to recur at daily, weekly, or fully custom intervals. This is especially useful for recurring tasks, reminders, announcements, or habit tracking.

How to use

Press & hold the Send button

Select Schedule Message

Tap Repeat and choose your interval

Gift Auctions for limited-edition digital gifts

Telegram is shifting its collectible gifts distribution to an auction model. Users bid using Stars across multiple rounds. Top bidders in each round receive a gift—ranked by bid amount.

How auctions work

Highest bids per round win gifts

Gift numbers (#1, #2, #3…) match the bidding rank

Lower bids automatically move to the next round

Refunds issued for unspent Stars after auction ends

Users can rebid, raise bids, or join later rounds

Auction banner and t.me/auction link appear on gift pages

These gifts can be worn as profile statuses, stored, moved to blockchain wallets, or traded in the Telegram Marketplace.

UI updates on Android and iOS

iOS

Enhanced Liquid Glass design elements

Redesigned profile pages

Updated Settings interface

Revamped attachment menu with smoother animations

Android

New minimalist input bar

System-wide blur effects while scrolling

Availability

The new features are available in Telegram v12.2.1 and above.