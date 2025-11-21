WhatsApp has rolled out a major update to its classic ‘About’ section, making it more dynamic and expressive. One of the app’s oldest features has now been redesigned to offer improved visibility, better context in conversations, and richer ways to express availability.

What’s New in WhatsApp About

Appears at the top of chats: The updated About status now shows up at the top of 1-on-1 chats and on user profiles. Tapping on someone’s About opens a reply window, helping users respond with context, without needing to send a full message.

Auto-expiring timers: By default, an About lasts 24 hours. But users can manually choose shorter or longer expiry durations via Settings → Set About → Timer options.

Emojis + short phrases: WhatsApp now allows users to combine an emoji with a status phrase, making it easier to indicate if they're busy, available, working, studying, or simply not in the mood to chat.

Privacy controls: Users can fully customize who sees their About, such as My Contacts, Selected Contacts, or Everyone – based on their privacy preferences.

The updated ‘About’ experience is rolling out to all mobile users globally over the next week.