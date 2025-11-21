Meta has expanded the availability of its Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 smart glasses in India, with sales now live on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and Reliancedigital.in starting today, 21st November. The move brings the AI-powered eyewear, developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, to more retail channels across the country.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1: Discounted Price & Offers

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 glasses were originally launched in India earlier this year, priced from ₹29,900 via Ray-Ban.com and select optical outlets.

During the new retail rollout, the smart glasses are available at an effective price of ₹22,920, which includes:

20% discount

Additional bank offers

EMI options starting at ₹1,919/month

The limited-time offer is valid until 1st December 2025, according to Meta.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1: Key Features

The Ray-Ban Meta collection combines classic Ray-Ban design with Meta’s AI and hands-free technology. Key highlights include:

Meta AI voice assistant accessible via “Hey Meta’ for queries, information, and device control

Multiple frame styles and lens types, including prescription, polarized, sun, and Transitions

Compact charging case for convenience

Capture LED indicator to ensure privacy, illuminating whenever the camera is recording

New Features for India

Meta has rolled out several India-specific updates for Gen 1 smart glasses users: