Meta has expanded the availability of its Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 smart glasses in India, with sales now live on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and Reliancedigital.in starting today, 21st November. The move brings the AI-powered eyewear, developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, to more retail channels across the country.
Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1: Discounted Price & Offers
The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 glasses were originally launched in India earlier this year, priced from ₹29,900 via Ray-Ban.com and select optical outlets.
During the new retail rollout, the smart glasses are available at an effective price of ₹22,920, which includes:
- 20% discount
- Additional bank offers
- EMI options starting at ₹1,919/month
The limited-time offer is valid until 1st December 2025, according to Meta.
Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1: Key Features
The Ray-Ban Meta collection combines classic Ray-Ban design with Meta’s AI and hands-free technology. Key highlights include:
- Meta AI voice assistant accessible via “Hey Meta’ for queries, information, and device control
- Multiple frame styles and lens types, including prescription, polarized, sun, and Transitions
- Compact charging case for convenience
- Capture LED indicator to ensure privacy, illuminating whenever the camera is recording
New Features for India
Meta has rolled out several India-specific updates for Gen 1 smart glasses users:
- Hindi Language Support: You can now interact with Meta AI in Hindi using voice commands.
- Celebrity AI Voice: Deepika Padukone – Users can choose the Bollywood actor’s voice as a conversational AI personality.
- “Restyle” Feature for Photos: Just say “Hey Meta, restyle this” to transform photos with festive themes, lights, colors, and effects.
- UPI Lite Payments Coming Soon: Meta is preparing to test UPI Lite integration for fast transactions below ₹1,000. Simply look at a QR code and say, “Hey Meta, scan and pay.” The feature aims to enable seamless micro-payments directly through smart glasses.