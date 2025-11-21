LG Electronics India has officially launched its LG Gaming Portal, bringing console-free cloud gaming to millions of LG Smart TV users. As part of this update, the Xbox app is now available in India on supported LG TVs, allowing users to stream thousands of games directly on their television – no console required. Recently, Xbox Cloud Gaming arrived on Amazon Fire TV sticks in India.

LG Gaming Portal: A unified hub for cloud gaming

The new Gaming Portal serves as a central hub within webOS, designed to simplify access to cloud gaming services. Users can instantly explore content from multiple partners and dive into a catalog of over 4,000 cloud-streamed titles, along with 600 free games spanning global hits and indie favorites.

Xbox Cloud Gaming arrives on LG Smart TVs

With the rollout of the Xbox app in India, LG Smart TV owners can now stream popular games like Forza Horizon 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and Raji: An Ancient Epic with a stable internet connection and a compatible Bluetooth controller. An Xbox Game Pass subscription unlocks full access to the library.

Gaming-focused TV features

LG Smart TVs enhance cloud-gaming performance with:

G-Sync compatibility

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) up to 165 Hz

0.1ms pixel response time (Intertek-certified)

AMD FreeSync Premium

Clear MR 10,000 certification

These features help reduce input lag, stutter, and motion blur, especially on higher-end LG OLED panels like the G5 (Features vary by model).

Speaking on the launch, Brian Jung, Director at LG Media Entertainment Solution Company, said, “We’re excited to bring the LG Gaming Portal with Xbox to LG Smart TVs in India. The Gaming Portal is built to make gaming more accessible, convenient, and enjoyable for everyone – from hardcore gamers to casual players.

Availability

The LG Gaming Portal and Xbox app are rolling out gradually to 2021 – 2025 LG webOS Smart TV models across India. Users can access the Gaming Portal directly from the LG home screen once their TV receives the latest software update.