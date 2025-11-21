Spotify has begun rolling out a new “Import your music” feature inside the Your Library tab, making it significantly easier for users to transfer playlists from other streaming platforms without leaving the app. The update integrates TuneMyMusic directly into Spotify’s interface, reducing the dependency on external websites and simplifying the migration process for users switching from YouTube Music, Apple Music, Tidal, and other services.

Spotify Built-in TuneMyMusic integration

With the new integration, Spotify now offers a native entry point for playlist transfers. When users select “Import your music”, the app opens TuneMyMusic inside an in-app browser, allowing them to link multiple accounts and migrate playlists directly into Spotify.

Unlike standalone third-party tools, Spotify’s internal implementation bypasses common track-limit restrictions, although this only applies when importing into Spotify.

While this is far smoother than past methods, Spotify notes that it is not yet as deeply integrated as system-level export tools (such as Google Takeout or Apple Music’s native playlist export).

Additional playlist-enhancing features

Spotify also highlighted several tools that help users better personalize and organize their listening experience:

Playlist management: Edit, reorder, collaborate, and add custom cover art

Edit, reorder, collaborate, and add custom cover art Smooth transitions: Seamless playback from one track to another

Seamless playback from one track to another Smart Filters: Organize library by mood, genre, or activity (available in select markets)

Organize library by mood, genre, or activity (available in select markets) Personalization: daylist, Release Radar, and recommendations update instantly

daylist, Release Radar, and recommendations update instantly Messaging & sharing: Share playlists and chat via Spotify Messages (16+ in eligible regions)

Share playlists and chat via Spotify Messages (16+ in eligible regions) Group listening: Use Blend or Jam for shared, real-time listening (Premium only)

Use Blend or Jam for shared, real-time listening (Premium only) Audio & device support: Lossless audio for Premium users; supports 2,000+ connected devices

The TuneMyMusic integration is rolling out to Spotify mobile users globally over the coming days.